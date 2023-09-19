DTM race winner Ellis celebrates ADAC GT Masters comeback

Former DTM race winner Philip Ellis returns to the ADAC GT Masters. The Mercedes-AMG Performance driver will compete for the Haupt Racing Team in the fifth round of the season at the Red Bull Ring.

Philip Ellis will compete in the ADAC GT Masters at the Red Bull Ring for the first time since the 2020 season finale. The official Mercedes-AMG Performance driver's main focus this year is on WINWARD Racing's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and GT World Challenge Europe programmes. He also competed for the Haupt Racing Team in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring.

At the race weekend in Styria, Ellis will start for the Haupt Racing Team, as a team spokesman confirmed to the trade magazine GT-Place. Together with Romanian Petru Umbrarescu, he will share a Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Hubert Haupt's team.

So far this season, Maximilian Götz and Arjun Maini have each driven two race weekends with the Eastern European in the white AMG GT3. Due to scheduling conflicts with the GT World Challenge Asia and the DTM, neither of them will be able to compete in the Austrian round. At the season finale in Hockenheim, Maximilian Götz will again start as scheduled with Umbrarescu. Background info: although Maini will be on site in Spielberg, DTM regulations prohibit him from competing in the ADAC GT Masters: DTM drivers are not allowed to compete in another race series on a race weekend.

Ellis competed in the ADAC GT Masters from 2018 to 2020. Already at his first race start in Oschersleben in 2018, he celebrated his first race win in the "league of super sports cars" for Phoenix Racing in an Audi.

In 2021, he also competed in the DTM for the WINWARD team. At the third round of the season at the Lausitzring, Ellis became the first winner with a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the tradition-rich racing series.