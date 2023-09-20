With Bruno Spengler: FK Performance celebrates comeback

After FK Performance Motorsport had to skip the ADAC GT Masters event at the Sachsenring, the team returns in Spielberg. The 2012 DTM champion Bruno Spengler will start for the team.

FK Performance Motorsport returns to the ADAC GT Masters at the Red Bull Ring. After the team from Bremen had to skip the event at the Sachsenring, the black BMW M4 GT3 will return to the ADAC GT Masters field at the Formula 1 and MotoGP circuit in Spielberg.

The 2012 DTM champion and BMW works driver Bruno Spengler will compete for the team, much to the delight of his many German and Austrian fans. He will share the car with youngster Maxime Oosten, who is known from the ADAC GT4 Germany, among others.

The duo already tested together with the northern German team and therefore know each other.

"We have a strong duo with whom we will compete. Maxime has already clinched victory in the SP10 class with us in the ADAC TotalEnergies 24h race at the Nürburgring and we have also already completed a few test days together with Bruno. Both also harmonised well with each other and therefore we will hopefully have a good weekend! Bruno is undoubtedly one of the most experienced racers, which is why Maxime can also take a lot of his know-how and put it into practice. We have got to know him as very receptive and clever and we are looking forward to the chance to bring home points in the ADAC GT Masters again," says team boss Fabian Finck.