LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler back in the ADAC GT Masters

The Engstler Audi returns to the ADAC GT Masters at the Red Bull Ring. Jonas Karklys from Lithuania and US boy John Paul Southern Jr. form an international driver duo in the Audi.

After the Engstler squad recently skipped the ADAC GT Masters races at the Sachsenring, the Allgäu-based team will return to the ADAC's tradition-steeped GT3 championship at the Red Bull Ring, albeit with two new drivers taking the wheel of the Audi.

So far this season, Dylan Yip and Kwanda Mokoena have driven the number 7 car.

Jonas Karklys, who previously drove for Juta Racing in the racing series, will drive the car. The Lithuanian will contest his first race with the Engstler team. Juta Racing will not be competing in Styria after the racing team took part in the 24 Hours of Barcelona the previous week with two GT3 Audi cars.

Karklys will share the car with John Paul Southern Jr. The US boy will make his debut in the ADAC GT Masters. In 2021, Southern Jr. took part in the ADAC GT4 Germany and raced in the DTM Trophy in 2022. The 21-year-old will contest a GT3 race for the first time in Spielberg, having previously competed in various test drives with Lamborghini GT3 cars.