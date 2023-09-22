Christian Engelhart with fastest time of the day in the GT Masters

Christian Engelhart set the fastest time of the day in ADAC GT Masters practice at the Red Bull Ring. The special thing: He drove an older 991.2 generation Porsche 911 GT3 R and not a current car.

Christian Engelhart (Starnberg/Team Joos by Racemotion) set the fastest lap in both ADAC GT Masters practice sessions on Friday. With a time of 1:29.000 minutes, the champion from the 2020 season took first place in the day's standings with his Porsche 911 GT3 R. Lamborghini driver Benjamin Hites (CHL/GRT Grasser Racing Team) and Ben Green (GBR) in the Schubert-BMW completed the top three at the Austrian Red Bull Ring.

Under cloudy skies and temperatures of up to 22 degrees Celsius, the drivers with their super sports cars from Audi, BMW, Lamborghini, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche kicked off the fifth stop of the ADAC GT Masters season. Engelhart managed the fastest lap of the day on the 4.318-kilometre track in Styria. "I share the cockpit with Michael Joos. The two of us are a well-rehearsed team. That's why I didn't need a long settling-in period. It's great that I was able to start with the fastest time. The Red Bull Ring is a mega track and extremely fun. I'm really looking forward to the two races in the ADAC GT Masters," said Engelhart.

Second went to Nürburgring winner Hites (+0.196 seconds). Third place was secured by Green in the best-placed BMW M4 GT3 (+0.225 seconds) after the two 45-minute sessions. Fourth place went to Ralf Aron (EST/Haupt Racing Team) in his Mercedes-AMG GT3 (+0.271 seconds). Fifth place, half a second behind, went to BMW driver Maxime Oosten (FK Performance Motorsport). The Dutchman will start together with 2012 DTM Champion Bruno Spengler (CAN) on the current Formula 1 circuit.

Result practice 1 (Top 10):

1st Michael Joos/Christian Engelhart - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

2nd Benjamin Hites/Marco Mapelli - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

3rd Alain Valente/Ralf Aron - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

4th Maxime Oosten/Bruno Spengler - FK Performance - BMW M4 GT3

5th Salman Owega/Elias Seppänen - Landgraf Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3

6th Petru Umbrarescu/Philip Ellis - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

7th Finn Gehrsitz/Sven Müller - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

8th Jannes Fittje/Nico Menzel - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

9th Eduardo Coseteng/Ben Green - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

10th Jonas Karklys/John Paul Southern Jr. - LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler - Audi R8 LMS GT3

Result practice 2 (Top 10):

1st Eduardo Coseteng/Ben Green - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

2nd Benjamin Hites/Marco Mapelli - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

3rd Michael Joos/Christian Engelhart - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

4th Maxime Oosten/Bruno Spengler - FK Performance - BMW M4 GT3

5th Salman Owega/Elias Seppänen - Landgraf Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3

6th Finn Gehrsitz/Sven Müller - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

7th Petru Umbrarescu/Philip Ellis - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

8th Jonas Karklys/John Paul Southern Jr - LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler - Audi R8 LMS GT3

9th Alain Valente/Ralf Aron - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

10th Jannes Fittje/Nico Menzel - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R