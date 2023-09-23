ADAC GT Masters: Benjamin Hites on pole position

After rainfall during the night from Friday to Saturday, the ADAC GT Masters qualifying took place on a wet track. Benjamin Hites coped best with the conditions, taking pole.

After overnight rain, the ADAC GT Masters qualifying session took place on a drying track. Grasser driver Benjamin Hites coped best with the difficult conditions and took pole position with a lap time of 1:38.616 minutes.

Second place went to the Swiss Alain Valente. In the Haupt Racing Team Mercedes, he was 0.318 seconds off the best time.

Michael Joos in the older 991.2 generation Porsche completes the top three.

Result (Top 10):

1st Benjamin Hites/Marco Mapelli - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

2nd Alain Valente/Ralf Aron - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

3rd Michael Joos/Christian Engelhart - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

4th Jonas Karklys/John Paul Southern Jr - LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler - Audi R8 LMS GT3

5th Salman Owega/Elias Seppänen - Landgraf Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3

6th Petru Umbrarescu/Philip Ellis - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

7th Maxime Oosten/Bruno Spengler - FK Performance - BMW M4 GT3

8th Finn Gehrsitz/Sven Müller - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

9th Jannes Fittje/Nico Menzel - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

10th Eduardo Coseteng/Ben Green - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3