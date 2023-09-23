Viva Austria: Home victory for Grasser Racing Team

The Grasser Racing Team celebrated a home victory with Benjamin Hites and Marco Mapelli in the first round of the ADAC GT Masters at the Red Bull Ring. But an investigation is still ongoing against the Lamborghini drivers.

Benjamin Hites and Marco Mapelli reduce the gap in the overall standings of the ADAC GT Masters. The GRT duo wins the first race at the Red Bull Ring, ensuring a home victory for the Lamborghini team. The duo took a commanding victory from pole position.

However, an investigation is still ongoing against the winning drivers, as Mapelli continued driving when the seatbelt was not properly tightened during the driver change.

Second place went to championship leaders Salman Owega and Elias Seppänen in the Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes. 1.818 seconds separated the cars at the end of the race.

After a fierce internal BMW battle on the final lap, Maxime Oosten and 2012 DTM champion Bruno Spengler in the FK Performance BMW M4 GT3 complete the podium positions. After a disqualification in qualifying, the bolide fought its way onto the podium from last place on the grid.

The Team Joos by RACEmotion Porsche of Finn Gehrsitz and Sven Müller suffered a setback in the title fight. Gehrsitz had to park the car after hitting the rear of the BMW in a duel with Eduardo Coseteng and subsequently suffering a steering failure.

Result (Top 9):

1st Benjamin Hites/Marco Mapelli - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

2nd Salman Owega/Elias Seppänen - Landgraf Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3

3rd Maxime Oosten/Bruno Spengler - FK Performance - BMW M4 GT3

4th Eduardo Coseteng/Ben Green - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

5th Jannes Fittje/Nico Menzel - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

6th Alain Valente/Ralf Aron - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

7th Michael Joos/Christian Engelhart - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

8th Petru Umbrarescu/Philip Ellis - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

9 Jonas Karklys/John Paul Southern Jr - LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler - Audi R8 LMS GT3