Grasser Racing Team loses home victory in Spielberg

Easy come, easy go. The Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 loses the home victory in the first round of the ADAC GT Masters at the Red Bull Ring because there was too little fuel in the tank after the end of the race.

Benjamin Hites and Marco Mapelli lose the Grasser Racing Team's home victory in the first ADAC GT Masters round at the Red Bull Ring. Late on Saturday evening, the stewards removed the Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 from the classification following a report from the technical commissioners.

On board the car with the starting number #63 there were less than the prescribed two kilograms of fuel for the post-race inspection, but only 1.760 kilograms. For this reason, the stewards had to take the winning car out of the classification.

The team justified the mistake with the wrong calculation of the number of laps. The team from Murtal assumed that the race distance would be one lap shorter.

Thus Mapelli and Hites experience a setback in the title fight after they had put themselves in a promising position with the race win earlier.