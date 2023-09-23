GT Masters: Championship leader also disqualified

The championship leaders are also disqualified from the first ADAC GT Masters race at the Red Bull Ring. The Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Salman Owega and Elias Seppänen fell short of the minimum weight.

After the disqualification of the Grasser Racing Lamborghini, the Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 could have enjoyed victory in the first ADAC GT Masters race at the Red Bull Ring. But things turned out differently in Styria, as the car of championship leaders Salman Owega and Elias Seppänen was also taken out of the classification.

The Mercedes-AMG GT3 with start number #48 fell short of the prescribed minimum weight of the Owega/Seppänen car by three kilograms. Instead of a weight of 1,354 kilograms, the vehicle only weighed in at 1,351 kilograms.

In order to exclude deviations, the measurement was repeated three times, all of which had the same result.