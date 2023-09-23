FK Performance celebrates 1st win after disqualifications

Sadness for the Grasser Racing Team and Landgraf Motorsport, joy for FK Performance Motorsport. After the exclusions of the competition, the BMW team celebrates its first victory in the ADAC GT Masters.

FK Performance Motorsport celebrates its first victory in the ADAC GT Masters. After both the winning Grasser Racing Lamborghini and the second-placed Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes were taken out of the classification, the BMW team from Bremen inherits the race win in Styria. It is the first victory in the ADAC GT Masters for the team.

Maxime Oosten and 2012 DTM champion Bruno Spengler drove from last place on the grid to third in the one-hour race. In a spectacular finish, the Canadian Spengler defended the position by only less than 0.150 seconds.

Second place thus goes to the Schubert Motorsport BMW of Eduardo Coseteng and Ben Green.

Jannes Fittje and Nico Menzel complete the top 3 positions in the Huber Motorsport Porsche.

Result (Top 7):

1st Maxime Oosten/Bruno Spengler - FK Performance - BMW M4 GT3

2nd Eduardo Coseteng/Ben Green - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

3rd Jannes Fittje/Nico Menzel - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

4th Alain Valente/Ralf Aron - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

5th Michael Joos/Christian Engelhart - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

6th Petru Umbrarescu/Philip Ellis - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

7 Jonas Karklys/John Paul Southern Jr - LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler - Audi R8 LMS GT3