Oldie but Goldie: Christian Engelhart on pole

Team Joos by RACEmotion set the second qualifying of the ADAC GT Masters at the Red Bull Ring. Christian Engelhart drove the team's older Porsche to the best grid position for the second race. Engelhart lapped the circuit in 1:28.432 minutes.

Second place went to Sven Müller in the team's current Porsche. He was 0.381 seconds behind his team-mate.

Marco Mapelli completed the top three in the Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini.

Result (Top 10):

1st Michael Joos/Christian Engelhart - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

2nd Finn Gehrsitz/Sven Müller - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

3rd Benjamin Hites/Marco Mapelli - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

4th Petru Umbrarescu/Philip Ellis - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

5th Salman Owega/Elias Seppänen - Landgraf Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3

6th Alain Valente/Ralf Aron - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

7th Jannes Fittje/Nico Menzel - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

8th Eduardo Coseteng/Ben Green - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

9th Maxime Oosten/Bruno Spengler - FK Performance - BMW M4 GT3

10th Jonas Karklys/John Paul Southern Jr - LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler - Audi R8 LMS GT3