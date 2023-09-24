Joos team celebrates double victory in Spielberg

Double victory for Team Joos by RACEmotion at the Red Bull Ring. Team owner Michael Joos and Porsche veteran Christian Engelhart win the second ADAC GT Masters round in the older Porsche.

From pole position to victory: Michael Joos and Christian Engelhart win the second ADAC GT Masters round at the Red Bull Ring in the Porsche 911 GT3 R from Team Joos by RACEmotion. The duo left the competition behind in the older GT3 Porsche.

Finn Gehrsitz and Sven Müller took second position in the newer Joos Porsche. 1.802 seconds separated the two cars at the end of the race.

Petru Umbrarescu and Philip Ellis completed the podium positions in the Haupt Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Rain began to fall on the Spielberg circuit before the race. The competitors took the race on rain tyres. Due to the widespread conditions, there were two warm-up laps.

Further drama before the start of the race: Ralf Aron's wheel came off on the way to the grid, which then rolled through the grid. But after a quick repair by the Haupt Racing Team, the Estonian was able to start the race.

On the opening lap, the previous day's winner Bruno Spengler headed for the pits. The Canadian had slicks put on again. As more rain started shortly afterwards, Spengler reached into the mothballs and had no chance and headed for the pits again shortly afterwards.

In the fight for the last podium place, there was a crash on the last lap. Championship leader Salman Owega spun Alain Valente, who then dropped back to seventh. Owega received a 15-second time penalty and dropped back to sixth as a result.

Result (Top 10):

1st Michael Joos/Christian Engelhart - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

2nd Finn Gehrsitz/Sven Müller - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

3rd Petru Umbrarescu/Philip Ellis - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

4th Jannes Fittje/Nico Menzel - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

5th Jonas Karklys/John Paul Southern Jr - LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler - Audi R8 LMS GT3

6th Salman Owega/Elias Seppänen - Landgraf Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3

7th Alain Valente/Ralf Aron - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

8th Benjamin Hites/Marco Mapelli - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

9th Eduardo Coseteng/Ben Green - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

10th Maxime Oosten/Bruno Spengler - FK Performance - BMW M4 GT3