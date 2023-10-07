With teams: ADAC works on the future of the GT Masters

Together with the racing teams, the ADAC is working on the future of the ADAC GT Masters. At the Red Bull Ring, there was a meeting with the team managers from the ADAC GT Masters and the DTM.

One thing is clear: the ADAC GT Masters will continue to exist in 2024! ADAC motorsport boss Thomas Voss has made this clear time and again in recent weeks and months. Although the racing series is struggling with the size of the grid this year, the tradition-steeped GT3 series of the ADAC thrilled the fans with exciting races and spectacular motorsport.

And in recent weeks there have been repeated voices that current ADAC GT Masters teams are working towards a programme expansion, further DTM teams are considering starting a junior programme in the ADAC GT Masters and international teams are also interested in joining the racing series.

At the Red Bull Ring, there was a meeting with the team managers of the DTM and ADAC GT Masters racing teams, where the ADAC gave an outlook on 2024 and talked about various plans.

"It was important for us to involve the teams about the future direction of the ADAC GT Masters and to listen to their opinions before we make the decisions on this," an ADAC spokesman told SPEEDWEEK.

One issue at the Red Bull Ring is the calendar planning for 2024. The ADAC GT Masters will again largely compete as part of the DTM next year. However, the question is whether one or two race weekends will be held at other events with high attendance.

Another point was possible plans for driver schedules. One idea is that drivers in the platinum category will no longer be allowed in the future. However, this is not welcomed by all teams, as some teams have factory drivers in the platinum category competing together with young drivers.