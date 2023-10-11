Bruno Spengler on his comeback in the ADAC GT Masters

Bruno Spengler celebrated his comeback to the ADAC GT Masters at the Red Bull Ring and took his maiden victory in the BMW M4 GT3 from FK Performance Motorsport. A review of the weekend.

On his second appearance in the ADAC's tradition-steeped GT series, Bruno Spengler still remembered his debut very clearly: "That was in October 2015 at the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg. Back then, I was sitting in the BMW Z4 GT3 for Schubert Motorsport together with Dominik Baumann." On his debut, he finished in third place, which meant a podium finish.

At the current Formula 1 circuit in Spielberg, the DTM icon from Canada, who won the title in the racing series in 2012, went even further together with team-mate Oosten. The BMW duo gave FK Performance Motorsport their first win in the ADAC GT Masters after both the winning Grasser Lamborghini and Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes were disqualified on Saturday evening.

"This is the team's first time racing in the series this season. They are doing a great job and are very passionate about what they do," said the BMW works driver in praise of the Bremen-based racing team's efforts.

It always takes two to succeed in the ADAC GT Masters. For Spengler, the mandatory pit stop with driver change between the 25th and 35th minute of the race comes with many advantages.

"In the ADAC GT Masters, both drivers benefit equally from each other. Of course, I pass on all my experience to the team as well as Maxime. But I can also learn something from him. Each of us racing drivers develops a different approach. That's interesting for everyone involved," explained the race winner from the Red Bull Ring.

Spengler attested great potential to his 19-year-old teammate Oosten: "Maxime is a great kid and he brings a lot of talent. I enjoyed racing with him at the Red Bull Ring."

In addition, Bruno Spengler had another special task at the event in Styria. During the Track Safari on Friday afternoon, he explained the Red Bull Ring to the fans in a coach, while the DTM cars did their laps around him.

The big season finale of the ADAC GT Masters will take place from 20 to 22 October on the high-reach DTM platform. TV partner Sport1 will broadcast all the decisions from the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg live in full on free-TV. In addition, the races will also be shown in a free livestream on YouTube.