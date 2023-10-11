Arnold NextG at the ADAC GT Masters season finale

Fail-safe by-wire systems are revolutionising the vehicle industry. With his multi-redundant drive-by-wire technology, young entrepreneur Kevin Arnold is clearing the way for the safe autonomous driving of the future. In motorsport, Arnold NextG GmbH finds the ideal environment to develop and test data and technology in the shortest possible time. The final rounds of the season of the GTC Race and ADAC GT Masters will provide the framework for the first deployment. One of the cockpits will remain in family hands.

Kevin Arnold, CEO of Arnold NextG, has been out of active motorsport since 2018. As an entrepreneur, however, the trained mechatronics engineer and former champion of today's GT60 powered by Pirelli is still all about speed. The focus, however, is no longer on trophies and best times, but nothing less than the revolution of the vehicle industry. With the multi-redundant drive-by-wire technology NX NextMotion, which does not require any mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the road, Kevin Arnold and his company Arnold NextG are not only reinventing the (steering) wheel, but are also laying the foundation for the safe autonomous driving of the future.

Motorsport as a development accelerator - this works just as well for established large corporations as it does for ambitious technology speedboats like Arnold NextG. "Motorsport as the workbench of the industry is the ideal development environment for us to confirm the performance and reliability of our technology under the toughest conditions. The data we are already aggregating today forms the basic prerequisite for the next generation of our by-wire technology with a focus on Level 4/5 autonomous driving," emphasises Kevin Arnold, CEO of Arnold NextG, with regard to the role of motorsport. "We are not only laying the foundation for the safe mobility of the future - but are already defining the requirements for the technology of tomorrow!"

At the centre of the development work is the friction value data between the road surface and the wheel, which the electronic steering and braking system from Arnold NextG permanently determines and can make available to providers of autonomous driving systems and sensor manufacturers (camera, radar, LiDAR) via flexible interfaces. In combination with the corresponding algorithms, it will thus be possible in future for assistance and driving systems to reliably calculate the driving dynamics of almost any vehicle at any speed. This data is crucial in order to be able to realise safe autonomous mobility applications and thus represents a real revolution in the entire vehicle and mobility industry. The data and values determined in motorsport flow directly into the further development of NXNextMotion; insights and improvements derived from this can be tested immediately under the toughest conditions.

The final rounds of the GTC Race (13-15.10.2023) and the ADAC GT Masters (20-22.10.2023) will provide the framework for the first two racing events. At the final round of the GTC Race season at the Nürburgring, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 entered by Arnold NextG will be handled by W&S Racing, while at the ADAC GT Masters event at the Hockenheimring, two Mercedes-AMG GT3s will be on the grid, handled by Schnitzelalm-Racing. Whether at the Nürburgring or at Hockenheim, one of the cockpits is firmly in family hands. Luca Arnold, younger brother of Kevin Arnold and the second driving force behind Arnold NextG, will contest both events and will continue to exert a direct influence on the further development of Arnold NextG technology as a development driver.

At the ADAC GT Masters finale in Hockenheim, Luca Arnold will share the wheel with GT3 veteran and former Audi works driver Christer Joens. Marcel Marchewicz and Moritz Wiskirchen will drive the second Schnitzelalm Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3.