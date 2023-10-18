Five-way fight: Who will be the ADAC GT Masters champion?

Exciting fight for title expected: Five driver duos will be fighting for the title in the ADAC GT Masters at Hockenheim. Everything is also still open in the team and junior rankings before the grand finale.

The ADAC GT Masters championship will be decided this weekend (20-22 October). Salman Owega (Cologne) and Elias Seppänen (FIN/both Landgraf Motorsport) come to the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg as championship leaders. The closest rivals to the two Mercedes-AMG drivers are Finn Gehrsitz (Stuttgart) and Sven Müller (Bingen) in the Porsche 911 GT3 R from Team Joos by Racemotion. The two Porsche drivers Jannes Fittje (Langenhain) and Nico Menzel (Kelberg/both Huber Motorsport) also want to get into the title fight.

A total of five teams with sports cars from the premium manufacturers Mercedes-AMG, Porsche, BMW and Lamborghini still have a chance of winning the title. In addition, the trophies in the Pirelli Junior and Team classifications will be awarded on the 4.574-kilometre circuit in the Schwetzingen Hardt. TV partner Sport1 will report live from the eleventh round (Saturday 4:05 pm) and the final race (Sunday 3:15 pm) of the ADAC GT Masters at Hockenheim.

Perfect starting position for Owega and Seppänen: their four wins this season and a total of 158 points put the two youngsters, who also claim first place in the Pirelli Junior standings, in pole position for the title race in the ADAC GT Masters. The duo holds a comfortable 20-point lead ahead of the final two races. "We have a solid lead, but we need to stay focused. The season has shown that quite a lot can happen. The Mercedes-AMG GT3 works well on every track, so I'm very positive. Hockenheim, together with the Nürburgring, is my home race in Germany. My arrival time is about 90 minutes. That's very special for me," says Seppänen, who lives in Limburg, Hesse.

In addition, the championship leader's racing team celebrates its home race at the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg. Landgraf Motorsport is at home in Gensingen in Rhineland-Palatinate, about one hundred kilometres away. The Mercedes-AMG team has the chance of a first in the history of the ADAC GT Masters. Last season, Raffaele Marciello (CH) was crowned champion in the ADAC GT Masters with the racing team around team founder Klaus Landgraf. Never before has a team won the drivers' championship two years in a row.

For the runners-up Gehrsitz and Müller, the former Formula 1 circuit already proved to be a promising venue. At the season opener, the Joos duo celebrated their only victory of the season so far. With 56 points still to be awarded, Fittje and Menzel can also hope for the Champion's Cup. They are currently in third place with 135 points. The Lamborghini duo Benjamin Hites (CHL) and Marco Mapelli (I/both GRT Grasser Racing Team) as well as the BMW drivers Eduardo Coseteng (PHL) and Ben Green (GBR/both Schubert Motorsport) still have theoretical chances of winning the championship.

The situation in the team standings is completely open: Team Joos by Racemotion is leading the exciting three-way battle. With Landgraf Motorsport and the Haupt Racing Team, the top three are separated by just seven points. The latter will again receive support from Maximilian Götz (Uffenheim). The 2012 ADAC GT Masters champion will start together with Romanian Petru Umbrarescu for Hubert Haupt's team.

A number of guest entrants have signed up again for the finale. Schnitzelalm Racing is making its second guest appearance in the ADAC's tradition-steeped GT series. Local hero Marcel Marchewicz from Schwetzingen and Moritz Wiskirchen (Euskirchen) as well as Christer Jöns (Ingelheim) and Luca Arnold (Pfronstetten) will share the cockpits.

After the free practice on Friday, the ADAC GT Masters will determine its pole setter for the eleventh race of the season on Saturday from 9 am (4:05 pm). The final race will take place on Sunday at 15:15. TV partner Sport1 will broadcast the decisions live in full on free-TV. Parallel to this, the sessions will run in a livestream on YouTube.