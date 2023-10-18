Team Joos by RACEmotion again with two Porsches

Team Joos by RACEmotion will once again field a second Porsche 911 GT3 R at the ADAC GT Masters finale in Hockenheim. Michael Joos and Nico Bastian will be driving the vehicle in Twin Busch design.

Team Joos by RACEmotion will once again field two Porsche 911 GT3 R cars at the ADAC GT Masters season finale at the Hockenheimring. For the first time, the racing team fielded the second Porsche in the ADAC's tradition-steeped GT3 championship at the final race weekend at the Red Bull Ring.

While the two regular drivers Finn Gehrsitz and Sven Müller will once again be piloting the regular car, team boss Michael Joos will step into the cockpit of the second car - as he did at the Red Bull Ring. Joos will share the Porsche with Nico Bastian, who will be celebrating his comeback in the racing series at Hockenheim, having already competed for ROWE Racing in the ADAC GT Masters in 2014 and 2015.

"We decided at short notice that we would once again bring the second car to the start," explains Michael Joos. "Together with the ADAC GT Masters, we want to celebrate a nice end to the 2023 season at our home race. In addition, we want to send out another positive signal about the future of the racing series and show that we believe in a positive future for the championship. Many thanks to my sponsors for making this start possible."

For Finn Gehrsitz and Sven Müller, it's all about the title fight in Hockenheim. The Joos duo travels to the former Formula 1 circuit in the north of Baden-Württemberg in second place in the standings. The drivers, who won a race at the track in the season opener, are 20 points behind the championship leaders Salman Owega and Elias Seppänen.