Nico Bastian with fastest time of the day in the ADAC GT Masters

Nico Bastian drove the fastest time in the Team Joos by RACEmotion Porsche on the ADAC GT Masters practice day at the season finale at the Hockenheimring. Returnee gets to grips with Porsche straight away.

Perfect start to the ADAC GT Masters season finale at the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg for Nico Bastian. Driving the Porsche 911 GT3 R from Team Joos by Racemotion, the driver from Ludwigsburg set the fastest lap in free practice on Friday lunchtime with 1:39.893 minutes. BMW driver Ben Green (GBR/Schubert Motorsport) and Benjamin Hites (CHL/GRT Grasser-Racing-Team) in the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo2 completed the top three.

Under cloudy skies and temperatures of 17 degrees Celsius, the ADAC GT Masters drivers went into the final free practice session of the 2023 season. At the start, the asphalt of the 4.574-kilometre circuit was still wet, but dried more and more over the course of the 45-minute session. Bastian coped best with the changeable conditions and set the fastest time.

"We used the Pirelli slicks for the whole session. The first laps on the wet track were complicated. The secret of success was to find the perfect line in the difficult conditions and especially the dry spots. I managed to do that. I then tackled my fastest lap on fresh tyres," said Bastian, who shares the cockpit of the Joos Porsche with Michael Joos (Vöhringen) at the sixth stop of the season.

Second place went to Green in the BMW M4 GT3, more than eight tenths of a second behind. Third was Nürburgring race winner Hites in the Grasser Lamborghini (+0.958 seconds). The ADAC GT Masters championship leader, Mercedes-AMG driver Elias Seppänen (FIN/Landgraf Motorsport), was fourth (+0.969 seconds). Fifth place went to Jannes Fittje (Langenhain/Huber Motorsport) in another Porsche 911 GT3 R (+0.985 seconds).

Qualifying for the ADAC's tradition-steeped GT series will take place on Saturday morning from 9am. The battle for the best grid positions will be streamed free of charge on YouTube. TV partner Sport1 will broadcast the eleventh round of the season from Hockenheim live from 15:45.

Result (Top 10):

1st Michael Joos/Nico Bastian - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

2nd Eduardo Coseteng/Ben Green - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

3rd Benjamin Hites/Marco Mapelli - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

4th Salman Owega/Elias Seppänen - Landgraf Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3

5th Jannes Fittje/Nico Menzel - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

6th Finn Gehrsitz/Sven Müller - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

7th Petru Umbrarescu/Maximilian Götz - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

8th Luca Arnold/Christer Jöns - Schnitzelalm Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

9th Marcel Marchewicz/Moritz Wiskirchen - Schnitzelalm Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

10th Alain Valente/Ralf Aron - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3