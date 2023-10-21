Lamborghini pole position at the Hockenheimring

Benjamin Hites drove the Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini to pole position in qualifying for the ADAC GT Masters at the Hockenheimring. Championship leaders take up race from midfield.

As at the season opener in Hockenheim, Grasser driver Benjamin Hites takes pole position. In the Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Hurácan GT3, he lapped the circuit in 1:38.489 minutes.

Second place went to Alain Valente in the Haupt Racing Team Mercedes. The Swiss was 0.107 seconds behind the Chilean.

Jannes Fittje in the Huber Motorsport Porsche completed the top three.

Championship leader Salman Owega took fifth place on the grid in qualifying. His opponent Finn Gehrsitz in the Joos Porsche finished sixth.

Result (Top 10):

1st Benjamin Hites/Marco Mapelli - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

2nd Alain Valente/Ralf Aron - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

3rd Jannes Fittje/Nico Menzel - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R

4th Marcel Marchewicz/Moritz Wiskirchen - Schnitzelalm Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

5th Salman Owega/Elias Seppänen - Landgraf Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3

6th Finn Gehrsitz/Sven Müller - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

7 Petru Umbrarescu/Maximilian Götz - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

8th Luca Arnold/Christer Jöns - Schnitzelalm Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

9th Michael Joos/Nico Bastian - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

10th Eduardo Coseteng/Ben Green - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3