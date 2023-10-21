Lamborghini victory in the ADAC GT Masters at Hockenheim

Victory in the first ADAC GT Masters round goes to the Grasser Racing Team. Benjamin Hites and Marco Mapelli win. Five driver duos can still become champions on Sunday.

Second place goes to the Haupt Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Alain Valente and Ralf Aron. Aron engaged in a fierce duel with Mapelli after the pit stop window, but ultimately had to let the Lamborghini pass.

Jannes Fittje and Nico Menzel completed the top three in the Huber Motorsport Porsche.

Five driver duos can still win the championship before tomorrow's season finale.