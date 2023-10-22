Ralf Aron drives to ADAC GT Masters pole position

Ralf Aron is on pole position for the first time in the ADAC GT Masters. In the Haupt Racing Team Mercedes, he drove to the best starting position. Five driver duos are fighting for the title.

Pole position for Ralf Aron from Estonia in the final ADAC GT Masters race of the season. In the Haupt Racing Team Mercedes, he lapped the circuit in 1:38.033 minutes.

Marco Mapelli finished second in the Grasser Lamborghini, 0.168 seconds off the best time.

Nico Bastian in the Team Joos by RACEmotion Porsche completed the top three.

In the final race of the season, five driver duos can still win the title. Championship leaders Salman Owega and Elias Seppänen will only start the race from seventh place.

Result (Top 10):

1st Alain Valente/Ralf Aron - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

2nd Benjamin Hites/Marco Mapelli - Grasser Racing Team - Lamborghini Hurácan GT3

3rd Michael Joos/Nico Bastian - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

4th Petru Umbrarescu/Maximilian Götz - Haupt Racing Team - Mercedes-AMG GT3

5th Eduardo Coseteng/Ben Green - Schubert Motorsport - BMW M4 GT3

6th Finn Gehrsitz/Sven Müller - Team Joos by RACEmotion - Porsche 911 GT3 R

7th Salman Owega/Elias Seppänen - Landgraf Motorsport - Mercedes-AMG GT3

8th Luca Arnold/Christer Jöns - Schnitzelalm Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

9th Marcel Marchewicz/Moritz Wiskirchen - Schnitzelalm Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

10th Jannes Fittje/Nico Menzel - Huber Motorsport - Porsche 911 GT3 R