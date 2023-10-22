ADAC GT Masters publishes 2024 calendar
The ADAC GT Masters race calendar for 2024 has been finalised. During the DTM season finale, the ADAC published the schedule for the 2024 racing year.
The racing series will run four times in the DTM programme. In addition, the championship will make guest appearances at the Truck GP and the Spa Historic Competition and the ADAC Racing Weekend at Spa-Francorchamps at the end of August, where the GTC Race and the Youngtimer Trophy, among others, will also compete.
The season opener will take place at Oschersleben, where the race series will run as part of the DTM programme.
Race calendar:
04/26 - 04/28 - Oschersleben
07.06. - 09.06. - Zandvoort
12.07. - 14.07. - Nürburgring
30.08. - 01.09. - Spa-Francorchamps
27.09. - 29.09. - Red Bull Ring
18.10. - 20.10. - Hockenheimring