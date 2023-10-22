ADAC GT Masters publishes 2024 calendar

The ADAC GT Masters has presented an attractive calendar for the 2024 season. The race series will run four times as part of the DTM and also at the Truck GP. Spa-Francorchamps also returns to the race schedule.

The ADAC GT Masters race calendar for 2024 has been finalised. During the DTM season finale, the ADAC published the schedule for the 2024 racing year.

The racing series will run four times in the DTM programme. In addition, the championship will make guest appearances at the Truck GP and the Spa Historic Competition and the ADAC Racing Weekend at Spa-Francorchamps at the end of August, where the GTC Race and the Youngtimer Trophy, among others, will also compete.

The season opener will take place at Oschersleben, where the race series will run as part of the DTM programme.

Race calendar:

04/26 - 04/28 - Oschersleben

07.06. - 09.06. - Zandvoort

12.07. - 14.07. - Nürburgring

30.08. - 01.09. - Spa-Francorchamps

27.09. - 29.09. - Red Bull Ring

18.10. - 20.10. - Hockenheimring