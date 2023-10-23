Landgraf Motorsport wins ADAC GT Masters title

Elias Seppänen and Salman Owega are the 2023 ADAC GT Masters champions. Landgaf Motorsport is the first team in the series to defend its title. Accident decides title.

The ADAC GT Masters title goes to Elias Seppänen and Salman Owega. The duo ensures the title win for the Landgraf Motorsport squad, making Klaus Landgraf's team the first team in the 17-year history of the ADAC GT Masters to defend the title in the ADAC's tradition-steeped GT3 championship. Third place is enough for the two young drivers to win the title.

The race ends with a victory for Ralf Aron and Alain Valente in the Haupt Racing Team Mercedes-AMG GT3. From pole position, the two AMG drivers drove to their first race win in the series.

Razvan Umbrarescu and Maximilian Götz took second position in the second Haupt Mercedes.

Right at the start, there was action at the Hockenheimring. Marco Mapelli, Maximilian Götz, Nico Bastian, Sven Müller and Eduardo Coseteng collided on the start-finish straight - the end for the Grasser and Schubert Motorsport cars. Both Porsches of the Joos team also had to abandon the race due to the collision. The safety car was called onto the course. The final decision in the title fight for the Landgraf team!