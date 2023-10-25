Salman Owega & Elias Seppänen - Portrait of Masters

The new champions in the ADAC GT Masters are Salman Owega (Cologne) and Finland's Elias Seppänen from Landgraf Motorsport. The two Mercedes-AMG drivers thus crowned an almost perfect year at the season finale at the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg, as they were the most successful driver duo with four victories. At the same time, the 2023 champions also entered the history books of the ADAC's tradition-steeped GT series: Never before has a younger driver duo rejoiced over winning the title. The 18-year-old Owega and 19-year-old Seppänen impressively left their mark on the competition, some of whom were much more experienced. Landgraf Motorsport also has reason to celebrate: After the Swiss Raffaele Marciello last year, the racing team of team founder Klaus Landgraf is the ADAC GT Masters champion for the second time in a row. No team in the history of the series has ever achieved this before.

Great joy for Owega and Seppänen: after third place in the final race of the ADAC GT Masters season at the Motodrom in Baden, the jubilation knew no bounds. The duo laid the foundation for their success at the Norisring. At the third round of the season, Owega and Seppänen finished in first place for the first time. "After the Norisring and our first victory, we realised that we could drive right up front. That's when the knot broke," says Owega. Even a defective driver's door could not stop Seppänen, as he had to take a diversion to the victory ceremony in Nuremberg. "That was quite curious. The driver's door wouldn't open, so I had to get out on the passenger side. However, it doesn't work as easily as in a road car, because there are a lot of screens and buttons in a GT car. That's why you have to be careful. Also, it is difficult to get out of the tight seat. That was a bit of a challenge," he describes. At the Sachsenring, the two experienced a stellar moment with their Mercedes-AMG GT3: they were the only drivers to celebrate a double victory at the fourth tour stop, winning both rounds of a race weekend. Three times in the 2023 season, one of the two drivers started from pole position. The championship at Hockenheim was the final crowning achievement of an extremely successful season. Owega and Seppänen will go down in the history of the ADAC GT Masters as the youngest champion duo. Only Kelvin van der Linde (ZA) was a little more than a month younger than Owega when he won the title with René Rast (D) in 2014.

The enthusiasm for motorsport gripped Owega as a small child. He first came into contact with a kart at the age of six. Owega quickly discovered his potential and later did his first laps in a racing kart in Kerpen-Manheim. The first successes were not long in coming: Owega won the ADAC Kart Bundesendlauf in his Bambini-Light category in 2014. Seppänen, on the other hand, chose a different path. In his native Finland, he switched from motocross to four wheels. "My parents were very involved in motocross. But that became too dangerous for me at some point, so I switched to karting," explains Seppänen, who celebrated several victories in karting in his early years. He also showed his talent in ADAC Formula 4. He finished the 2020 season in a respectable third place after one victory. After another year in Formula racing, Seppänen competed in the ADAC GT Masters for the first time in 2022 with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 for Landgraf Motorsport. Owega completed his first full season in the ADAC's tradition-steeped GT series last year after a guest appearance at the sixth stop of the season at the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg 2021. He benefited from a very experienced co-driver. "I drove together with Christopher Haase for Land-Motorsport. He is very open and helpful. For my first year, the constellation with him as a teacher was perfect for me. I was able to gain a lot of experience and use his know-how," emphasises Owega.

While the new champions met as opponents on the track in the ADAC GT Masters last year, they shared the cockpit of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 from Landgraf Motorsport in the past twelve races. With success: despite their young age, the duo didn't let anything rattle them and remained their usual confident selves on the track. Both Owega and Seppänen are calm racing drivers. "I am very relaxed in difficult moments. I don't lose my composure quickly, that's a big strength of mine. I try to take something positive out of every situation. I am also very calm on the radio. Our engineer Tim knows that and keeps communication with me to a minimum during the race," Seppänen says, referring to his qualities. Owega describes himself as follows: "I always try to keep a cool head. Also, I have full confidence when Elias is in the car. I know very well that he will bring the car back to the pits in one piece."

The champions also form a team outside the cockpit. Owega and Seppänen prepare for their race outings with simulator sessions. "With Salman, I maintain a super relationship. We are good friends off the track as well. In the simulator we often race against each other and push each other to the limit. The team spirit is very good," Seppänen affirms. While Owega still likes to meet friends in his free time and study for his international baccalaureate, Seppänen can't get enough of the rush of speed. The Finn regularly grabs his racing bike and goes for rides. "I live in Limburg, which is about an hour away from the Nürburgring. In summer, the Nordschleife is open to cyclists on selected days. I then do a few laps around this legendary track. Racing bikes is a great hobby and gives me a lot of energy at the same time," says Seppänen.

The road to success was not an easy one for Seppänen, as he even shifted the centre of his life for motorsport. At the beginning of 2022, he moved from his home in Finland to Limburg in Hesse. Seppänen: "I moved to Germany last year mainly for the motorsport. Limburg is a great place and is halfway between the Nürburgring and Hockenheimring. Besides, the team's race base in Gensingen, Rhineland-Palatinate, is not too far away either. That was very important to me." To ensure that communication runs smoothly, he regularly studies German. In the beginning, he was supported by a teacher, but now the lessons are conducted digitally via an app. Owega, on the other hand, comes from a true motorsport family: his brother Jusuf Owega drives a Mercedes-AMG GT3 for Landgraf Motorsport in the DTM. In addition, his father has always been interested in racing and was a part-time race doctor at the Nürburgring for over ten years. "My father is a very big support for me. Since he is a doctor, he helps me in mental areas. Even though it might be surprising, motorsport is not the dominant topic at home. With my brother Jusuf, I usually only talk about the races at the track. With my father, on the other hand, I talk much more often about my appearances in the ADAC GT Masters," explains Owega. He and Seppänen appreciate the proximity of the ADAC GT Masters to the DTM and are happy to take advice from the DTM drivers. "Salman, the team and I benefit greatly from the fact that Landgraf Motorsport is active in both series. I can learn a lot from Maro Engel, who drives in the DTM. He is very helpful and always has a tip in store," reports Seppänen.

The plans of the two newly crowned champions are similar. "The ADAC GT Masters is a strong championship and has been extremely important for my development as a racing driver. As a next step, I would like to gain a foothold in endurance racing and compete in the 24-hour races at the Nürburgring or Spa-Francorchamps. Le Mans is also a big dream of mine. The DTM also appeals to me, of course, because for me it is the strongest GT3 series in the world," Seppänen comments on his future plans. Owega, too, is already dreaming of being on the grid of a prestigious 24-hour race one day. By winning the ADAC GT Masters title, the two Mercedes-AMG drivers proved that they are ready for further challenges.