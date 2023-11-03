BCMC Motorsport plans Aston Martin 2025 programme

The two GT4 teams BCMC Motorsport and EastSide Motorsport are merging for the 2024 season. After a programme in the ADAC GT4 Germany and the GT4 European Series, they are planning to enter the ADAC GT Masters in 2025.

After clinching the runner-up title in the drivers' championship and third place in the team standings in the ADAC GT4 Germany and many other podium results in the GT4 European Series this year, EastSide Motorsport and BCMC Motorsport have proven that cooperation can work. The team also provided the best Mercedes-AMG GT4 in the field in both racing series.

The two Saxon racing teams are currently working on a complete merger to further pool their strengths.

"Each one of us is an expert in their own field, and by merging we are consolidating the structures of sport/engineering, marketing and sponsor support," says Sebastian Genssler. "We are taking the team to the next level to not only compete at the top of the GT4 field, but also to be ready for a GT3 programme in 2025. We are looking forward to working with Aston Martin, who have impressively demonstrated in recent years that they are one of the leading brands in GT racing," continues the BCMC Group shareholder.

The goal for 2024 has therefore been set: the team will once again compete in the two GT4 series, which are considered the world's strongest series in this field. However, the team is changing the vehicle brand: from 2024, the racing team will rely on the brand-new Aston Martin Vantage GT4.

"I'm really looking forward to the new project and am especially proud to be able to offer our young drivers from our own ranks this opportunity," says Virginia Möckl, Chief Engineer of the team.

After all, one of the cornerstones of the company is to focus on and mould young talent. Drivers will also have the opportunity to take part in the Aston Martin Academy. There will also be a new hospitality centre. It is important to the team to create a feel-good atmosphere for team and driver sponsors in addition to the actual motorsport.

The planned GT3 programme will also rely on the talents from its own team and extend the career ladder by one rung. The path towards the ADAC GT Masters has been paved for 2025.

"I am happy with the decision not to start the GT3 programme until 2025, our goal has always been healthy growth and qualitatively feasible projects. This gives us time to prepare for the next step in the best possible way and to fulfil our aspirations in GT3 as well," explains Florian Schön, Team Principal EastSide Motorsport.