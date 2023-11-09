Haupt Racing Team: The team champions of the GT Masters

Haupt Racing Team won the team championship title in its first ADAC GT Masters season. The Mercedes-AMG team, which is spoilt for success, is also planning to compete in the ADAC GT3 series in 2024.

The Haupt Racing Team had a perfect debut in its first year in the ADAC GT Masters. The Mercedes-AMG racing team celebrated winning the team championship at the season finale at the Hockenheimring in Baden-Württemberg. In addition, the two HRT drivers Alain Valente from Switzerland and Ralf Aron from Estonia were delighted with their first victory in the ADAC's traditional GT series.

In addition to their first place in the twelfth race of the season on the former Formula 1 circuit in Hockenheim, Valente and Aron finished on the podium three more times. Regular driver Petru Umbrarescu also played a major part in the team championship in the second Mercedes-AMG GT3 with alternating team-mates such as 2012 ADAC GT Masters champion Maximilian Götz. The Romanian achieved a total of four top-three results. With eight podiums in the 2023 ADAC GT Masters, HRT was the most successful team. "We are very satisfied with our first year in the ADAC GT Masters. We were able to show strong individual performances with our two Mercedes-AMG GT3s throughout the season. The fact that we managed to clinch the team title at Hockenheim is a great end to the season for us as a team, including all the mechanics, engineers and drivers. Each individual has put a lot of energy and ambition into the project," says Ulrich Fritz, CEO of Haupt Racing Team GmbH.

The team from Drees, not far from the Nürburgring, was one of the teams permanently registered for the ADAC GT Masters. The racing team entered two cars in all twelve races. Fritz emphasises the link between the traditional GT series and the high-reach DTM platform: "The synergy between the DTM and the ADAC GT Masters is an ideal constellation, especially in terms of promoting young talent. I am sure that we will see significantly more cars again next year." The mission for the coming season in the Team Champions is clear - title defence. "We plan to be on the grid with the Haupt Racing Team again in 2024," Fritz continues.

The ADAC GT Masters will complete a total of six tour stops at attractive race tracks in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria in 2024. The Motorsport Arena Oschersleben will host the season opener together with the DTM from 26th to 28th April. You can view the complete race calendar for the 2024 ADAC GT Masters season here.