GT4 Junior Champion Primm on the verge of ADAC GT Masters promotion

This year, Simon Connor Primm became Junior Champion in the ADAC GT4 Germany. He is planning to move up to the ADAC GT Masters for the 2024 season. He has already finished on the podium in a guest start this year.

Simon Connor Primm was crowned Junior Champion of the ADAC GT4 Germany in the 2023 season, which was organised for young racing drivers born in 2003 or later. The 18-year-old driver of a Mercedes-AMG GT4 from the CV Performance Group took a total of three class victories and finished 23 points ahead of the runner-up. "This title means a lot to me. Because it was one of the goals I wanted to achieve this year," explains Primm. "It's also the biggest triumph of my career so far. 2023 was my best year in motorsport. But I hope to achieve many more successes in the future."

The 2023 season got off to a perfect start for Primm. He won Saturday's race together with team-mate Jan Philipp Springob right at the season opener in the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. "We had prepared well for the season, but the victory right at the start was still a small but obviously positive surprise for us," says Primm, looking back. The second overall victory for the Mercedes-AMG duo followed in the Saturday race at the Nürburgring in the summer.

"The Nürburgring was certainly the big highlight of the season. It was a fantastic weekend that I really enjoyed. We had the typical Eifel weather with a lot of rain, but also some dry moments," said Primm, who also finished on the podium together with Springob in Sunday's race. "Everything was just right at the Nürburgring." With a class victory in race one at the finale at the Hockenheimring, Primm then secured the Junior title ahead of time.

Primm found his enthusiasm for motorsport through his father, who regularly watched Formula 1 on television. In 2014, he bought his first kart in a neighbouring village - and competed in his first regional series. In 2017, he competed in the ADAC Kart Masters for the first time and later also in the German Kart Championship. His first international successes followed in 2021. Primm switched to motorsport for the 2022 season. "The ADAC GT4 Germany was the logical step for us. It is an ideal foundation for young drivers to learn," says Primm. "It also gives them access to the ADAC GT Masters platform and, since 2023, to the DTM platform. So the ADAC GT4 Germany was simply the best decision."

In 2022, Primm competed in the ADAC GT4 Germany in an Aston Martin Vantage GT4 from Dörr Motorsport and immediately made a statement at the Red Bull Ring when he took pole position for Sunday's race. For the 2023 season, he switched to the Mercedes-AMG GT4 of the CV Performance Group. But that was not all: at the Nürburgring, he made a guest start in the ADAC GT Masters in a Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 and finished on the podium in race one with eventual DTM race winner Maximilian Paul. He also made a guest start in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup at Hockenheim in the Paul Motorsport Lamborghini with Maximilian Paul - where the two youngsters also impressed in the blue Lamborghini.

Primm's diary is also really full outside of motorsport. The 18-year-old is currently in the twelfth grade and wants to graduate from high school next year. After that, a degree in business studies is on the agenda. He would also like to become a property agent one day. In his free time, he regularly visits the gym, enjoys spending time with his girlfriend or goes full throttle in SimRacing. Another great passion of his is cooking.

How Simon Primm will continue in the 2024 season has not yet been finalised. "I would like to compete in the ADAC GT Masters next year. I think the series will be really well-staffed again," says Primm, looking ahead. "I would like to achieve some good results there. Although, of course, I know that this will certainly be difficult in my first full GT3 year."