Christopher Mies contests last race with Audi

Two-time ADAC GT Masters champion and two-time winner of the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, Christopher Mies, is leaving Audi. He will drive his last races for Audi this weekend in Adelaide, Australia.

An era comes to an end: Christopher Mies will contest a race weekend in an Audi R8 LMS GT3 for the last time at the GT World Challenge Australia in Adelaide this weekend. Mies explained on social media that he has decided to switch manufacturers next year.

The 34-year-old has contested races in cars with the four rings since 2009. After winning the ADAC Procar Division 2 title in 2008, Mies moved straight into GT racing and was immediately successful, winning the 2009 FIA GT3 European Championship title with Christopher Haase in an Audi from Phoenix Racing.

Many more race victories and title wins followed over the years. In 2016 and 2021, he won the ADAC GT Masters title at the wheel of Land Motorsport cars. In 2015 and 2017, Mies won the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring. In 2012, Christopher Mies became champion in the Blancpain Endurance Series, now the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, in a WRT car.

Mies has also enjoyed success with Audi on more exotic racetracks. In 2015, for example, he was crowned Australian GT champion at the wheel of an R8 LMS GT3.

"Over the past 15 years, I have been the proudest representative of Audi Sport imaginable. I have fulfilled my dream of becoming a works driver in one of the greatest brands in motorsport history," said Christopher Mies on Instagram. "Most of the time, nothing is forever, and today is the day I'm contesting my last race weekend as an Audi Sport driver. Inside me, I still have some dreams that I want to realise. You might think that all the success we've had together has been everything I've ever dreamed of, and that's true! All of that was a dream. But I still feel like I'm not done yet, I still feel the hunger, and I still have certain goals. That's why I've decided to take on a new challenge and fulfil those goals. To finish the career with Audi Sport in the country that I fell in love with as soon as I touched the ground and where Audi sent me as a young kid to win the Bathurst 12 Hours twice and the Australian GT Championship is a dream come true for me."

Christopher Mies' new employer will be officially announced in the coming weeks. However, Mies has already completed various test drives for him in recent weeks.