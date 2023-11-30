Jannik Julius-Bernhart plans with ADAC GT Masters 2024

A special premiere for Jannik Julius-Bernhart on 15th and 16th November in Misano, Italy. At the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, the 18-year-old young racing driver was able to gain his first experience in a GT3 car. He completed a two-day test in the Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 EVO2 for the Grasser Racing Team at the circuit on the Adriatic coast.

The talented racing driver from Bad Brückenau in Bavaria, who had only completed one test in a GT4 car before the test in Misano, impressed Gottfried Grasser's DTM and ADAC GT Masters team. During the test, in which other renowned international GT3 teams also took part, Julius-Bernhart was able to impress with fast and consistent lap times and a short familiarisation period with the GT3 car.

"Many thanks to the entire Grasser Racing team for making the test possible for me," said a beaming Jannik Julius-Bernhart. "It was my first time in a GT3 car and I learnt a lot. This test was extremely important for me, both from a driving and a technical perspective. I am very satisfied with my performance and this makes me very confident that the path we have chosen is the right one!"

The 18-year-old's objective is now clear after the test: he wants to compete in the ADAC GT Masters with the successful Lamborghini team in 2024. "I would like to compete in the ADAC GT Masters with the Grasser Racing Team in 2024! Of course, nothing has been signed yet, but after the test, we are all looking forward to working together with confidence. Gottfried Grasser is considering fielding a pure junior car in the racing series next year, of which I would be a part," explains Jannik Julius-Bernhart. "I also find the positioning of the racing series as a training platform for future DTM drivers very interesting. With the Road to DTM sponsorship, the ADAC has created another interesting incentive for us, especially as we have already competed in the ADAC's junior series in karting and I am the last race winner of the ADAC Kart Masters."

You can find out more about the special "Road to DTM" sponsorship programme here.

The Grasser Racing Team is one of the most successful Lamborghini teams in international GT racing. This year, the team celebrated a class victory at the 24-hour race in Spa, the world's biggest GT3 race. In the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, the racing team from Knittelfeld won the Silver Cup championship. In the DTM and the ADAC GT Masters, the team was able to clinch victories this year and was involved in the title fight in the latter championship right up to the last race of the season.

Jannik Julius-Bernhart would also like to express his special thanks to Rainer Dörr and the entire Dörr Group. Dörr recognised the young racer's talent early on and signed him to the Dörr Motorsport karting team. Together they competed successfully in the Kart World Championship, the German Kart Championship and the ADAC Kart Masters. A few weeks ago, he also completed a test for the team in the Aston Martin Vantage GT4, which was his first point of contact with a GT car - there, too, the driver from Bad Brückenau impressed the team with fast and consistent lap times. Julius-Bernhart is also completing his apprenticeship at the McLaren dealership of the Dörr Group. Jannik Julius-Bernhart would also like to thank the SRP Racing team, for whom he raced until the end of 2022, and Norman Bamberger from NB Motorsport, who manages the Dörr Motorsport karting team.

The 18-year-old's career began eight years ago in karting, and he has been competing professionally in karting since the age of 15. He progressed through the junior series of the ADAC in the ADAC Kart Masters. This year, he drove for Dörr Motorsport in the FIA Karting World Cup, the WSK kart racing series, the German Kart Championship and the ADAC Kart Masters, where he also impressed with good performances. In the ADAC Kart Masters, he won the last race of the season in Mülsen and will therefore go down in the history books as the last race winner, as the previous event package will no longer be organised following the takeover of the DKM by the ADAC. Jannik Julius-Bernhart is now ready for the step up to GT3 racing and hopes to stand out with strong performances there too.