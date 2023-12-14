ADAC GT Masters 2023 season in facts and figures

Facts and figures about the 2023 ADAC GT Masters season: Despite a decimated starting field, the racing series once again delivered top-class motorsport that thrilled the fans.

Mercedes-AMG were the most successful manufacturer in the 2023 ADAC GT Masters with five victories, while Landgraf Motorsport contributed four and Haupt Racing Team one. Porsche had four first places to its name. Lamborghini was in third place with two victories. With FK Performance Motorsport, a BMW racing team also made it to the top step of the podium once.

In the twelve races of the season, 16 different drivers won a race in the ADAC GT Masters. Seven teams and four car manufacturers recorded at least one victory.

Salman Owega and Elias Seppänen were the most successful driver duo in the 2023 ADAC GT Masters, with the Landgraf Motorsport champions lifting the trophy four times in total. Benjamin Hites and Marco Mapelli (both GRT Grasser Racing Team) finished first twice. Finn Gehrsitz and Sven Müller (both Team Joos by Racemotion), Tim Zimmermann and Jaxon Evans (both Huber Racing), Jannes Fittje and Nico Menzel (both Huber Motorsport), Maxime Oosten and Bruno Spengler (both FK Performance Motorsport), Michael Joos and Christian Engelhart (both Team Joos by Racemotion) as well as Alain Valente and Ralf Aron (both Haupt Racing Team) finished first once each.

Nine different drivers took the Pirelli Pole Position Award in the twelve qualifying sessions. Lamborghini Junior Benjamin Hites secured three pole positions and important additional points as well as trophies from exclusive tyre partner Pirelli.

The 2023 ADAC GT Masters champions Salman Owega and Elias Seppänen recorded the most laps in the lead (169). Three driver duos enjoyed a start-finish victory: Benjamin Hites and Marco Mapelli (Nürburgring), Michael Joos and Christian Engelhart (Red Bull Ring) and Alain Valente and Ralf Aron (Hockenheimring).

With four race wins, Landgraf Motorsport claimed the most victories of all the teams. The GRT Grasser Racing Team and Team Joos by Racemotion followed in second place with two victories. Huber Racing, Huber Motorsport, FK Performance Motorsport and the team champions of the Haupt Racing Team each won once.

A great moment at the Sachsenring: Salman Owega and Elias Seppänen rewarded themselves for a strong race weekend with a double victory on the traditional circuit in Hohenstein-Ernsttahl. The Mercedes-AMG drivers were the only drivers in 2023 to take two victories in one event.

Lamborghini took first place for the most pole positions in the history of the ADAC GT Masters through the GRT Grasser Racing Team. Before the season, Audi and Lamborghini shared the lead. Thanks to a total of four fastest laps in qualifying by Benjamin Hites and Marco Mapelli, the Italian premium manufacturer now claims first place with 52 pole positions.

Ten different drivers set the fastest race lap in 2023 ADAC GT Masters champion Salman Owega and Sven Müller led the statistics with two best times each.

Landgraf Motorsport was the first racing team to defend the drivers' title in the ADAC GT Masters. In addition, the new champions Salman Owega and Elias Seppänen entered the history books as the youngest champion duo. Only Kelvin van der Linde was just over a month younger than Owega when he won the title with Réne Rast in 2014.

In the 2023 season, the ADAC GT Masters drivers completed a total of 5,404 race laps on the five different racetracks. Sustainability played an important role in this, as the innovative Shell Blue-Gasoline 98 fuel, which consists of around 50 per cent renewable components, was used in the super sports cars.

History repeats itself: In its first season in the ADAC's traditional GT series, the Haupt Racing Team celebrated winning the team championship. Emil Frey Racing also achieved this feat at the series premiere in 2022, with a total of seven new racing teams competing: FK Performance Motorsport, Haupt Racing Team, Huber Motorsport, Huber Racing, NordPass by Juta Racing, Project 1 and Schnitzelalm Racing.

The lead in the overall standings of the ADAC GT Masters changed hands four times over the course of the season. However, Salman Owega and Elias Seppänen did not relinquish first place after the seventh race of the season at the Sachsenring and were crowned the new champions after the twelfth race at the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg.

42 international drivers competed against each other in the 2023 ADAC GT Masters. Benjamin Hites stood out as the most successful driver among the 25 newcomers to the traditional GT series. The Lamborghini Junior celebrated two wins of the season with his team-mate Marco Mapelli.

The closest victory was seen by the spectators in the stands at the Norisring. In the fourth race of the season on the spectacular street circuit in Nuremberg, Porsche driver Jannes Fittje crossed the finish line just 0.508 seconds ahead of fellow Porsche driver Finn Gehrsitz. ADAC GT Masters champion Salman Owega, on the other hand, built up the biggest lead in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the eighth race of the season at the Sachsenring, around 21 seconds ahead of Lamborghini Junior Benjamin Hites.

With five victories in the Pirelli Junior classification, Salman Owega and Elias Seppänen were also unstoppable in the ADAC GT Masters junior classification.