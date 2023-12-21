Kapfinger twins for Team Joos by Twin Busch

Michael Joos' team will compete in the ADAC GT Masters for the fourth time in a row. In the 2024 season, the team from Vöhringen will once again field a Porsche 911 GT3 R in the well-known and popular Twin Busch design. For the first time, the racing team will compete under the name "Team Joos by Twin Busch", which emphasises the close partnership between the Joos team and the well-known workshop supplier Twin Busch. The two twin brothers Johannes and Michael Kapfinger will take turns at the wheel of the yellow and blue car as they compete for the title in the junior classification and thus a ticket to a DTM race in 2025 as part of the "Road to DTM". You can find more information about the ADAC's junior programme here.

Team Joos by Twin Busch has been one of the top teams in the ADAC GT Masters for several years. In the last two years, "Michi" Joos' team has fought for the title right to the end. Team Joos by Twin Busch will once again take on the competition in the "Super Sports Car League" in the coming season, this time with two promising talents at the wheel.

The two twin brothers Johannes and Michael Kapfinger will drive the Porsche 911 GT3 R in the Twin Busch design. The two 20-year-olds are regarded as great talents and have already enjoyed great success in their short careers. They competed together in the GT Winter Series and took several podium places and a victory in their very first race. Johannes even won the drivers' championship in this series. He achieved the same feat in the Porsche Sports Cup Switzerland, where he took the title in the Sprint Challenge and was subsequently invited to the Porsche Junior Shootout. His brother Michael did the same and won the GT Open class title in the Porsche Sports Cup Swiss by a wide margin. At the end of the season, the twin brothers were given the opportunity to contest the finale in Misano in a Porsche 911 GT3 R with Team Joos Sportwagentechnik. Here, too, they took victory at the first attempt.

The two brothers now want to take the next step together in the ADAC GT Masters. Their first goal is to aim for the title in the Junior classification and thus put themselves in an ideal position to qualify for the "Road to DTM".

But Joos by Twin Busch would also like to play a role in the overall championship. To this end, the team will complete an extensive test programme with the two drivers during the winter in order to be optimally prepared for the start of the season.

Michael Joos, Team Principal: "I am very happy to be able to compete in the ADAC GT Masters again in 2024. With the 'Road to DTM', we have created the ideal conditions to give young drivers a great platform. In Johannes and Michael Kapfinger, we have two diamonds in the rough in the car who have absolutely impressed me with their performances. Together we now want to attack the Junior title and contest the "Road to DTM". But I'm also confident that we can fight for the top spot in the overall standings. The new name "Team Joos by Twin Busch" emphasises our close ties with Twin Busch, for whose long-standing support we are very grateful."

Johannes Kapfinger, driver: "I can hardly wait to compete in the ADAC GT Masters together with my twin brother! I first got to know the Joos by Twin Busch team during the GT Winter Series and the chemistry was right straight away. I trust in a strong team spirit and a successful future season with Team Joos by Twin Busch and am very much looking forward to taking the next step towards becoming a professional racing driver together with my brother."

Michael Kapfinger, driver: "With my twin brother as my driving partner and Team Joos by Twin Busch, I am sure that we can have a say in the 2024 ADAC GT Masters title. I got to know the team at the successful debut for Joos by Twin Busch in the Porsche Sports Cup Swiss in Misano and was immediately convinced that we could achieve a lot together. I'm really looking forward to the new challenge!"