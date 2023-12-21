ADAC GT Masters with enormous growth in participants in 2024

The ADAC GT Masters will come of age in 2024 and interest in the 18th season of the series is already high. By 15th December, a total of 16 teams had taken the opportunity to secure a starting place early and have already registered more than 25 cars. The racing series has thus provided the perfect answer to the critics who wanted to declare the ADAC GT Masters dead after a difficult year in 2023 with a decline in participants.

The series remains attractive for newcomers, with six of the 16 teams entering a full season for the first time in 2024 or returning to the ADAC GT Masters after a long break.

Not only the field of participants but also the variety of brands is growing again: Ferrari is back for the first time since 2019, while Aston Martin is celebrating a comeback with the latest Evo version of the Vantage GT3. The competition from Italy and England will be joined in the ADAC GT Masters by Audi, BMW, Lamborghini, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche. Further entries for the ADAC GT Masters are still possible until 15th March. The season opener will take place from 26th to 28th April 2024 on the high-reach DTM platform at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben.

"The high level of interest in the ADAC GT Masters 2024 shows that our new concept for the series and its clear positioning have been very well received by the participants. With the revised class structure, we have now given the series a clear profile. After a difficult year for the ADAC GT Masters, we are optimistic about the 2024 season with a very attractive field," says ADAC Head of Motorsport Thomas Voss.

The racing series will contest a total of six events in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria. The ADAC GT Masters will race together with the DTM on four occasions.

Thanks to the new class structure, the ADAC GT Masters will be focussing much more on young talent and amateur drivers in the future. With the Pro-Am Cup, Silver Cup and Am Cup, the ADAC is creating a new sporting home for drivers with Silver and Bronze classifications. Participants can look forward to prize money totalling more than 570,000 euros in the form of cash and non-cash prizes. The best youngster from the Silver or Pro-Am Cup will receive support in the form of the entry fee for registration in the new "Road to DTM" for the 2025 DTM.