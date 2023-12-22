PROsport Racing working on GT Masters return in 2024

PROsport Racing is working on a comeback in the ADAC GT Masters in 2024 and plans to field up to two Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo cars in the racing series, which will enter its 18th season in 2024.

To mark the 20th anniversary of PROsport Racing and the 50th motorsport anniversary of Chris Esser, the team from Wiesemscheid is working on a special highlight: the return to the ADAC GT Masters! Two of the new Evo packages were recently purchased for the team's two Aston Martin Vantage GT3s, giving PROsport Racing extremely competitive cars for the 2024 ADAC GT Masters season. Find out more about the Evo package for the Vantage GT3 here.

Team Principal Chris Esser: "The Evo package will eliminate some of the car's weaknesses for the 2024 season, as the car has not been able to cope with the Pirelli tyres so far, which we have painfully experienced in our previous starts in the ADAC GT Masters."

The team last made a guest appearance in the Super Sports Car League at Hockenheim in 2021, which will enter its 18th season in 2024. At that time, this year's DTM driver Tim Heinemann and this year's ADAC GT Masters champion Salman Owega drove for the racing team, with the latter becoming the youngest driver in the long history of the championship at the start in Hockenheim. PROsport Racing thus once again proved itself to be a good training team for up-and-coming young talent.

In the past two years, the team drove Mike David Ortmann and Hugo Sasse to the championship title in the ADAC GT4 Germany and continued to promote up-and-coming young talent. The team from Wiesemscheid also won the title in the SP9 Pro-Am class of the Nürburgring endurance series this year with Maxime Dumarey.

"We can't give any details about our line-up at the moment. We are currently putting together the best possible line-up for the ADAC GT Masters so that we can compete with a competitive team," concludes Esser.

After a difficult 2023 season, the ADAC is restructuring its long-standing GT3 racing series. Drivers with a Platinum classification will no longer be eligible to compete in the ADAC GT Masters. The new class structure means that the ADAC GT Masters will focus much more on young talent and gentleman drivers in future. With the Pro-Am Cup, Silver Cup and Am Cup, the ADAC is creating a new sporting home for drivers with Silver and Bronze classifications. Drivers with the Gold classification can continue to compete for overall victories with junior and gentleman drivers. A prize pot of more than 570,000 euros awaits the participants in the form of cash and non-cash prizes. The best youngster from the Silver or Pro-Am Cup will have their entry fee for the 2025 DTM season covered by the new "Road to DTM" sponsorship programme.