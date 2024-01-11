Walkenhorst Motorsport also competes in the GT Masters

In addition to fielding three new Aston Martin Vantage GT3s, Walkenhorst Motorsport is planning to enter two of the British GT cars in the ADAC GT Masters. Drivers show great interest in the team.

Walkenhorst Motorsport caused a sensation at the end of November when the team from Melle in Lower Saxony announced its switch to Aston Martin. The collaboration will see the Walkenhorst racing team compete as an official race partner of Aston Martin Racing in several top-class national and international racing series. The team from Lower Saxony will also receive extensive support from Aston Martin.

The Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup powered by AWS has been an important part of Walkenhorst Motorsport's season planning for many years. The racing team will be fielding no fewer than three of the new 2024 Aston Martin Vantage GT3s this year. Tim Creswick, Mex Jansen and Ben Green will compete for the team in the Bronze Cup. In addition, one car in the Pro class will be driven by a works driver line-up from the British brand, which the team will announce at a later date. The line-up in the SRO racing series will be rounded off by a third car that will compete in the Silver Cup.

"We have two very fast drivers in our Silver Cup car so far," says Niclas Königbauer, Managing Director Walkenhorst Motorsport. "We currently have a few options for the third driver position and are open to potential candidates who recommend themselves for the car. But we are certain that we will be able to fight for top results in all three classes in the 2024 GT World Challenge Europe season!"

Walkenhorst Motorsport will also be competing in the ADAC GT Masters for the first time. The team is currently planning to field two Aston Martin Vantage GT3s. Niclas Königbauer: "The ADAC GT Masters has always been a very interesting racing series for us and we have been intensively involved with it for a long time. Unfortunately, we haven't had a programme there yet, but following the ADAC's adjustments to the series, interest from drivers for a programme in the racing series has literally exploded. We are also experiencing great demand from interested drivers and are in the process of putting together our best possible line-up for the ADAC GT Masters."

After a difficult transitional season in 2023, the ADAC has positioned the traditional GT3 racing series as the DTM's junior platform, which has led to great interest from young drivers. Before Christmas, the teams had already registered more than 25 GT3 cars in the ADAC GT Masters. The best young talent in the "Road to DTM" promotion programme will receive a starting place in the 2025 DTM season. In order to focus more on talented young drivers and ambitious gentleman drivers, drivers with a Platinum classification are no longer eligible to compete.

Despite the extended programme in the ADAC GT Masters and the GT World Challenge Europe, Walkenhorst Motorsport will also remain loyal to endurance racing on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, the team's motorsport home. The team will field up to three Aston Martin Vantage GT3s in the endurance races on the world-famous circuit in the Eifel. The 24-hour race in June, together with the Crowdstrike 24 Hours of Spa, is the highlight of the season for the team led by Henry Walkenhorst, Jörg Breuer and Niclas Königbauer.

A car with works drivers from Aston Martin will also be competing in the Pro class on the Nordschleife. The GT3 programme on the Nordschleife will be rounded off by the usual fielding of up-and-coming young talents and ambitious gentleman drivers in the team's GT3 cars. Walkenhorst Motorsport also has driver positions on offer for permit drivers in the Hyundai i30N and GT4 drivers in the BMW M4 GT4.

"For years, our big goal has been to clinch overall victory in the legendary 24-hour race at the Nürburgring," Königbauer concludes. "We are confident that with the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 and our extensive experience on the Nordschleife, we have the right package for this! Unfortunately, the current events surrounding endurance racing on the Nordschleife are complicating preparations for the season, but we are confident that things will be sorted out soon."