Haupt Racing Team confirms first GT Masters drivers

In the 2023 season, the Haupt Racing Team celebrated a total of three championship successes with its young drivers in both the ADAC GT Masters and the Fanatec GT World Challenge. HRT will remain true to its promising concept of promoting young talent this year. In ADAC protégé Finn Wiebelhaus, the team has signed another promising talent for 2024. The 17-year-old from Hesse will be competing in a GT3 racing car for the first time in the GT Winter Series. After a successful career in karting, he competed in the French Formula 4 Championship last season as part of the ADAC Junior Team. He immediately finished in the points in the demanding junior series. Wiebelhaus is now taking on the challenge of GT3 racing and, after the GT Winter Series, will compete in the ADAC GT Masters and in selected endurance races on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife for the Haupt Racing Team.

Like Wiebelhaus, Kwanda Mokoena will be in action for HRT. The young South African won the endurance classification of the South African GT Championship in 2022 and achieved several top 10 results in the ADAC GT Masters last year. In 2024, Kwanda Mokoena will contest the entire ADAC GT Masters season together with the Haupt Racing Team and has set himself the goal of developing further and building on his performances from last season. He will also contest selected races in the GT Winter Series in preparation for the new season.

In addition to its involvement with two Mercedes-AMG GT3s in the DTM, the Haupt Racing Team is once again focussing on the ADAC GT Masters as part of the ADAC racing events in order to prepare young talents for higher tasks in GT3 sport. With its Pro-Am concept, the ADAC GT Masters offers the ideal platform for this.

The established GT series will have a new structure in the 2024 season that will make it even more attractive for young drivers. On the 'Road to DTM', the ADAC will support talented youngsters in the ADAC GT4 Germany and the ADAC GT Masters on their way to the top class of GT3 racing. The best youngster in this year's ADAC GT Masters will receive funding from the ADAC for promotion to the DTM in 2025. HRT is sending two young hopefuls into the race as part of this programme.

The main racing team is also planning to compete in other internationally renowned racing series such as the Fanatec GT World Challenge. The full programme for 2024 and Finn and Kwanda's other team-mates will be announced at a later date.

Finn Wiebelhaus, Haupt Racing Team: "The switch to GT racing is a fantastic opportunity for me to get one step closer to my dream of a professional career in motorsport. I will be driving the same car as in the DTM and it makes me very proud to be taking my first steps in GT3 with HRT. The team has a huge amount of experience and the successes speak for themselves. Everyone is working at the highest level, which gives me a lot of confidence for the challenge ahead. It will be a great advantage in my development and will give me the opportunity to quickly familiarise myself with the new environment."

Kwanda Mokoena, Haupt Racing Team: "I am very happy to be back in the ADAC GT Masters with HRT. In my first season, I already felt very comfortable in this demanding racing series. Competing with the reigning championship-winning team now gives me additional motivation. I hope to develop further together with the team and to be able to translate what I have learnt into corresponding results."

Ulrich Fritz, Managing Director of Haupt Racing Team: "After the successes with our young talents last year, we would like to stick to our philosophy of promoting young talent. With its new concept, the ADAC GT Masters in particular offers the best conditions for young drivers to prove themselves in a professional environment and draw attention to themselves. We are very much looking forward to working with Finn and Kwanda. It will be our task this season to help them realise their potential in GT3 racing."