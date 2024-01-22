Paul Motorsport celebrates comeback in the ADAC GT Masters

Paul Motorsport celebrates its comeback in the ADAC GT Masters in 2024. The Lamborghini racing team only made one guest appearance in the series in 2023. The drivers will be announced at a later date.

Paul Motorsport announced via social media that the team will be competing in the ADAC GT Masters this year. It will be the return to the racing series for the team from Saxony after the Lamborghini team only made one guest appearance each in the ADAC GT Masters and the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup last year.

Following the withdrawal of T3 Motorsport, the Lamborghini racing team from Dresden contested the second half of the ADAC GT3 championship in 2022 and secured four podium finishes in the remaining race weekends with Maximilian Paul and works driver Marco Mapelli. In 2023, the team made a guest start at the Nürburgring in the racing series with Paul and youngster Simon Connor Primm and achieved another podium result.

Who will line up for Tobias and Maximilian Paul's team will be announced at a later date. However, after his guest start in 2023 and winning the Junior classification in the ADAC GT4 Germany, Primm is regarded as one of the most promising candidates for a cockpit in the Lamborghini team.