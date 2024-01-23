Adrien de Leener ends his career in motorsport

Adrien de Leener is hanging up his helmet at the age of 34. The Belgian was active with Porsche cars in the ADAC GT Masters, in the GT World Challenge Europe and on the Nordschleife.

Belgian Adrien de Leener has been an integral part of international GT racing for many years. But now, at the age of 34, he is hanging up his helmet and ending his career.

The German public is familiar with de Leener mainly from his time in the ADAC GT Masters. Between 2017 and 2019, he took part in the racing series for KÜS Team Bernhard. He also made a guest appearance with Dinamic Motorsport at the DEKRA Lausitzring in 2022.

His most successful season in the ADAC GT Masters came in 2018, when he finished 23rd overall with Klaus Bachler.

Adrien de Leener was also frequently seen at the endurance races on the Nordschleife. In 2019, he formed the IronForce team line-up for the 24-hour race with Jan-Erik Slooten, Lucas Luhr and Steve Jans. Since 2021, he has competed in the traditional race for Dinamic Motorsport and Dinamic GT.

De Leener also competed in the GT World Challenge Europe for Dinamic Motorsport (Dinamic GT from 2023). Since 2020, he has competed annually for the Italian Porsche team in the high-calibre SRO racing series. Prior to that, he also competed in the championship for the successful Belgian WRT team in 2016 and 2018.

In 2019 and 2020, he also gained experience in the Porsche 911 RSR for Proton Competition when he raced for the team in the FIA WEC and the ELMS.