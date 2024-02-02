Team Joos by Twin Busch with race preparation

Team Joos by Twin Busch has enriched the field in the GT Winter Series for many years. At the fourth race weekend of the 2024 season in Valencia, the successful Porsche racing team will be on the grid for the first time this season. The team from the Swabian town of Vöhringen will field a 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 R, with which the team narrowly missed out on winning the ADAC GT Masters title in 2023.

The car will be driven by Michael Joos and talented youngster Michael Kapfinger on the circuit - which is world-famous thanks to the annual MotoGP season finale. The team will make another start at the season finale in Barcelona, when Johannes Kapfinger will be on the grid instead of Joos. The second of the Kapfinger twins will not be able to compete in Valencia due to an injury. The racing team will then continue its preparations for the ADAC GT Masters season in Germany from April.

Together with his twin brother Johannes - who won the title in the winter of 2022/2023 - Michael is the discovery of the last GT Winter Series season. Following their successful participation in the GEDLICH Racing series, the two Kapfingers competed successfully in the Porsche Sports Cup Suisse, where they also contested their first race in the Porsche 911 GT3 R from Team Joos by Twin Busch. The Kapfingers were so convincing at Misano that they will compete in the ADAC GT Masters for the Joos racing team this year.

You can find out more about the Joos team's ADAC GT Masters commitment here.

Michael Joos, who runs the racing team together with his father Hans: "I am delighted that I will be competing with Michi in the GT Winter Series in Valencia. It will be the start of an exciting racing year for us. The race kilometres in the 911 GT3 R are extremely important for Michi ahead of his debut in the ADAC GT Masters and they will be very helpful for him."

Michael Kapfinger: "Basically, we're using the GT Winter Series to prepare for the ADAC GT Masters, as we don't really know the car and so we'll also get together with the team. We will also test extensively so that we can get to know the car better. In Valencia and Barcelona we will try to finish right at the front. Finn Wiebelhaus and Schnitzelalm Racing have already raced in the GT Winter Series this year and will also be competing in the ADAC GT Masters this year - that gives us an idea of where we stand."