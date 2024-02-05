Simon Connor Primm for Paul Motorsport in the GT Masters

Simon Connor Primm will drive a Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 for Paul Motorsport in the ADAC GT Masters. The Dresden-based racing team will officially announce his team-mate in the coming weeks.

Simon Connor Primm will compete in the ADAC GT Masters in 2024. The ADAC GT4 Germany junior champion announced via Linkedin that he will compete for Paul Motorsport in the ADAC's long-standing GT3 series this year. He will drive a Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 for Tobias and Maximilian Paul's team.

Last year, he made one guest start for the team in the ADAC GT Masters and one in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup. Primm finished third and seventh with Maximilian Paul in the ADAC GT Masters at the Nürburgring.

The Lamborghini racing team from Dresden competed in the second half of the ADAC GT3 Championship in 2022 after T3 Motorsport retired and secured four podium finishes in the remaining race weekends. In 2023, the team made a guest start at the Nürburgring in the racing series with Maximilian Paul and Simon Connor Primm and achieved the podium result mentioned above.

"After successful guest starts last year alongside Maximilian Paul and Paul Motorsport in the ADAC GT Masters as part of the ADAC Truck Grand Prix at the Nürburgring and the GT World Challenge Europe at the Hockenheimring, I'm now looking forward to the coming season. The ADAC GT Masters offers me the ideal transition to the GT3 class, with exciting tracks in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria. I'm looking forward to the collaboration, the upcoming tests and the debut at the end of April in Oschersleben," said Primm on the social network.

Paul Motorsport's second driver will be confirmed in the coming weeks.