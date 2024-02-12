GT4 champion Michael Schrey with GT Masters guest start

The 2021 ADAC GT4 Germany champion and last year's GT4 European Series champion Michael Schrey has his eye on the ADAC GT Masters for 2025. For this reason, he is making a guest start this year.

Michael Schrey from Wallenhorst is one of the most successful GT4 drivers of recent years. In 2021, the experienced driver won the ADAC GT4 Germany together with Gabriele Piana in a Hofor Racing by Bonk Motorsport BMW M4 GT4. In 2023, the duo triumphed in a new M4 from the Swiss-German team in the high-calibre GT4 European Series.

Schrey will return to German sport in 2024. He will return to the ADAC GT4 Germany with his long-standing partner and team.

Another reason for his return to German sport is the ADAC GT Masters: The ADAC's long-established GT3 series, which enters its 18th season in 2024, is an option for Schrey for 2025. For this reason, Michael Schrey is planning a guest appearance in the second half of the season.

"The ADAC GT Masters is a very interesting platform and also a possible option for us in the 2025 season. One thing is certain in any case: we will take a closer look at the series during a guest appearance in the second half of the season and I'm already really looking forward to this GT3 outing. First of all, however, our full concentration is on the ADAC GT4 Germany, which starts in Oschersleben from 26th to 28th April," explains the GT4 ace.

It will be announced at a later date with which team and with which car the guest start in the ADAC GT Masters will take place and on which track.