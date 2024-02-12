Paul Motorsport increases ADAC GT Masters commitment

Paul Motorsport have announced that they will be adding another car to their ADAC GT Masters line-up. Porsche Carrera Cup newcomer Jonas Greif will line up for the team.

After two years in the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany, Jonas Greif is moving up to the ADAC GT Masters. Greif will compete for Paul Motorsport.

He will be team-mate to Simon Connor Primm in the ADAC's traditional GT3 series, which is entering its 18th season this year. The ADAC GT4 Germany junior champion was confirmed by the Lamborghini team a week ago - find out more here.

However, it is still unclear whether the two drivers will share a car, as the racing team announced in the same breath that they would be fielding a second car. Whether this will also be a Lamborghini is still unconfirmed.

With Jonas Greif from Coswig, the racing team from Dresden is supporting another Saxon driver.

"We are delighted to be able to support another local driver in Jonas and to offer him the best conditions to develop his sporting skills and establish himself in the ADAC GT Masters," said the racing team.

The Lamborghini racing team of Tobias Paul and DTM race winner Maximilian Paul competed in the second half of the ADAC GT3 Championship in 2022 after T3 Motorsport withdrew from the series and secured four podium finishes in the remaining race weekends. In 2023, the team with Maximilian Paul and Simon Connor Primm made a guest start at the Nürburgring in the racing series and achieved the podium result mentioned above.