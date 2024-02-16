Walkenhorst Motorsport confirms GT Masters line-up

Walkenhorst Motorsport has confirmed its line-up for the 2024 ADAC GT Masters season. The racing team from Melle will line up in the series with two brand-new Aston Martin Vantage GT3s and four talented drivers.

Premiere for Walkenhorst Motorsport in the 2024 season: The racing team from Melle will be competing in the ADAC GT Masters for the first time. The long-standing ADAC GT3 racing series, which is entering its 18th season this year, is being increasingly developed as a junior series of the DTM this year. With the Road to DTM support programme, the ADAC wants to help talented young drivers from the DTM platform to make the transition to Germany's best-known racing series. The best youngster with a Silver driver classification under the age of 25 from the Silver or Pro-Am Cup of the ADAC GT Masters will receive funding for the 2025 DTM in the form of the entry fee for registration.

"Anyone who knows Walkenhorst Motorsport knows that promoting young talent is an important issue for us," said Jörg Breuer, Managing Director of Walkenhorst Motorsport. "We therefore fully support the ADAC in their plans to position the ADAC GT Masters as a junior racing series and the number of registrations proves them right. With the extremely high demand for drivers in the racing series, we have noticed it ourselves. Three highly talented drivers from the ADAC GT4 Germany will also be joining us in the ADAC GT Masters, which makes us proud."

24-year-old Mike David Ortmann from Berlin, who has been ADAC GT4 Germany champion for the past two years, will return to the ADAC GT Masters for Walkenhorst Motorsport. Ortmann also won the Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy last year and will therefore receive support from the British brand this year. Ortmann will share the Silver Cup car with Denis Bulatov from the Rhineland, who has also gained a lot of experience in the ADAC GT4 Germany on the DTM platform. Bulatov has already gained GT3 experience in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe pwrd. by aws, where he competed in cars from various brands. Bulatov also became GT4 champion in the GTC Race in 2021. Ortmann and Bulatov, the drivers who finished first and second in the ADAC GT4 Germany championship last year, will also line up for the Aston Martin team in the ADAC GT Masters!

For the car with starting number #34, Walkenhorst Motorsport is entering into a co-operation with the BCMC Group, which itself runs a successful GT4 team. The two drivers will become members of the BCMC Academy, which also supports talented drivers in motorsport.

"Celebrating my comeback in the ADAC GT Masters together with Walkenhorst Motorsport and Denis is more than just a dream. I feel more ready than ever for the new challenge," said Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy winner Mike David Ortmann. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire Walkenhorst Motorsport team, Aston Martin Racing and my sponsors for making this programme possible!"

Two-time ADAC GT4 Germany race winner Denis Bulatov is very much looking forward to working with Walkenhorst Motorsport: "I'm really looking forward to the coming season and am extremely motivated! I can hardly wait for the season to start and to start working with the team and on the new Aston Martin Vantage GT3."

The second brand-new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 from Walkenhorst Motorsport will also compete in the Silver Cup. American Chandler Hull will take his place at the wheel of the car. Hull has been a permanent member of the team since 2021 and won the title in the GT class of the Asian Le Mans Series with the racing team last year, which is why he took part in the legendary 24-hour race at Le Mans with the team in June. Chandler Hull has also driven on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife and in the DTM Trophy for the team from Lower Saxony. He shares the car with Nico Hantke, who is celebrating his 20th birthday before the start of the season in Oschersleben. Hantke took part in last year's ADAC GT4 Germany with Walkenhorst Motorsport and finished fifth overall. He even finished second in the Junior classification. Together with WMS, Hantke has now made the step up to the ADAC GT Masters!

"I'm really looking forward to continuing my collaboration with Walkenhorst Motorsport this season after we won the championship in the Asian Le Mans Series and competed at Le Mans for the first time. The ADAC GT Masters will be a new series for me, as will the change of manufacturer to Aston Martin. But I am confident that Walkenhorst will provide me and Nico with a strong car with which we will be competitive," says Chandler Hull from the USA.

"I'm looking forward to the new challenge in the ADAC GT Masters and can hardly wait for the season to start together with Walkenhorst Motorsport," said youngster Nico Hantke.

Niclas Königbauer, Managing Director at Walkenhorst Motorsport: "After the difficult transition year of 2023, the ADAC has made the right adjustments and turned the ADAC GT Masters into a highly interesting racing series for talented youngsters in GT racing. We are very satisfied with our driver line-up for our first ADAC GT Masters season. We have some of the best GT4 drivers of recent years in our team, plus our long-standing driver Chandler Hull, with whom we won the Asian Le Mans Series title last year. We know it's not going to be easy, but our goal is clearly to be at the front of the field with both cars!"