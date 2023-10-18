ADAC Racing Weekend: Decisions at Nürburgring

The final ADAC Racing Weekend of 2023 took place in changeable Eifel weather last weekend. In the GTC Race, the winners were Julian Hanses/Finn Zulauf (Audi R8 LMS GT3) in the GT60 powered by Pirelli and Hanses and Markus Winkelhock (Audi R8 LMS GT3) in the two GT Sprints. Stefan Wieninger (Audi R8 LMS Evo) won both rounds of the Special Touring Car Trophy (STT), while Anton Werner (Audi 200 quattro M86) celebrated a double success in the Touring Car Legends and Peter Mücke (Ford Turbo Capri Gr. 5) was unbeatable in the Touring Car Classic. With Mattis Pluschkell and Leon Arndt there were two winners in the ADAC Touring Car Junior Cup, in which all participants drive an identical VW up! GTI. Markus Pommer/Gary Hauser (Duqueine D08) and Oscar Tunjo/Julien Apothéloz (Duqueine D08) also triumphed in the Prototype Cup Germany on the GP circuit of the Nürburgring, Mario Meister (Porsche 911 (991) GT3 Cup) and Thomas Lindemann (Porsche 997 GT3 R) in the Porsche Club Historic Challenge (PCHC), Wim Kuijl (Ford Capri 3100 RS) in the Belcar Historic Cup and Manfred Knye (AWE-Melkus RS1000) in the VFV GLPpro.

Julian Hanses won the title in the GT60 powered by Pirelli and is also the new champion in the GT Sprint. In the Endurance competition GT60 powered by Pirelli, he and his teammate Finn Zulauf benefited from Christer Jöns/Luca Arnold (Mercedes-AMG GT3) receiving five penalty seconds for unsafe exit from the pit lane, which put them behind Hanses/Zulauf. Marcel Marchewicz and Moritz Wiskirchen (both Mercedes-AMG GT3) were delighted with third place in a race into which rain brought added tension with 20 minutes to go. Audi drivers also prevailed in both GT sprints: Hanses won the first sprint on a drying track ahead of Wiskirchen and Arnold, and in the second 30-minute heat, which took place on a wet track, Markus Winkelhock won ahead of Zulauf and Kenneth Heyer (Mercedes-AMG GT3).

Stefan Wieninger celebrated a clear triumph in the first heat of the STT. Uwe Lauer/Francesco Lopez (Ferrari 488 GT3) had to fight much harder for their second place. Third place went to Henk Thuis (Pumasx RT) after a duel with Jürgen Bender (Chevrolet Corvette C7 GT3), while Bender rolled over in the last lap without any external impact. He remained uninjured. In the second race Wieninger was once again dominant and also the second and third places remained unchanged with Lauer/Lopez and Thuis. Thus, the STT title 2023 went to the duo Lauer/Lopez.

Anton Werner decided the first round of the Touring Car Legends in his favour. Behind him, Altfrid Heger (Audi V8 DTM) circled the Nürburgring until he could not avoid a collision with Michael Decker (Mercedes 190 E 2.5-16 Evo I), who had to be lapped, because the latter spun directly in front of the man from Essen. Klaus Ludwig (Mercedes 190 E 2.5-16 Evo II) thus inherited second place ahead of Tor Magne Tjemsland (BMW M3 E30). In Heat two, Werner battled with Ludwig (Mercedes-AMG C-Class DTM) for the lead for a long time and eventually celebrated a clear victory ahead of Tjemsland and Tim Kuijl (BMW 325i E36), while Ludwig rolled out on the last lap. Yannik Dinger (BMW 328i E36) was able to celebrate the title win.

In the Classic Touring Car category, Peter Mücke and his Ford Turbo Capri Gr. 5 had no chance of winning. "The Capri is from 1980, is in original condition and I always find it remarkable what great cars were built back then. It's a lot of fun, challenges you physically and driving-wise, but at the same time it's controllable. It is my absolute favourite racing car," says Mücke. Mücke Motorsport spent ten years restoring the racer ("That happened alongside the day-to-day business"), which gets around 530 hp from 1.74 litres of displacement and weighs 890 kilograms. With this race car, the Berliner took the lead from the start in the first heat and won clearly ahead of Max Friedhoff (Porsche 997 GT3 Cup) and Altfrid Heger (Porsche 911 GT3 Cup). In the second heat, the 76-year-old initially battled with Anton Werner (Audi 200 quattro M86) for the lead, but after that this race also went according to his wishes. Friedhoff and the new champion Heger crossed the finish line behind Mücke in second and third place.

In the ADAC Touring Car Junior Cup, Pluschkell managed a start-finish victory on Saturday, while Arndt dropped to last place early on after a spin. Subsequently, he showed a race to catch up, which brought him up to third place behind Pluschkell and Max Schlichenmeier. One day later, Arndt took the lead from the start; Pluschkell, meanwhile, was stuck in third behind Linus Hahne. In the end, he would cross the finish line in second place ahead of Julian Konrad, but the victory was enough for Arndt to be crowned the new champion in the ADAC Touring Car Junior Cup.

The Prototype Cup Germany also contested its season finale in the Eifel. In the first heat, Markus Pommer and Gary Hauser were delighted with the biggest trophy, followed by Nigel Moore (Liger JS P320) and Guilherme de Oliveira/Jan Marschalkowski (Ligier JS P320). Jacob Erlbacher (Duqueine D08), who was flagged off in the top three for the first time, was disqualified for a technically non-compliant car. Race two was won by Oscar Tunjo/Julien Apothéloz ahead of Nigel Moore, who drove serpentine lines for longer than permitted to warm up the tyres shortly before the start and therefore received five penalty seconds. As a result, the Briton slipped from first to second place. Nico Göhler and Gustavo Kiryla (both Duqueine D08) finished third.

In the first heat of the PCHC, Mario Meister lost the lead at the start but regained it shortly afterwards. In the course of the 14 race laps he pulled further and further away, so that in the end he saw the chequered flag a good 6.5 seconds ahead of second-placed Heinz-Bert Wolters (Porsche 997 GT3 R). Third place went to Thomas Lindemann. In the second race, Meister spun after a collision in the early stages and fell out of the top 15, but he did not give up and managed to work his way up to fourth place by the time he crossed the finish line. Lindemann won the last race of the season ahead of Kim Berwagner (Porsche 911 (991) GT3 Cup) and Wolters. With two class wins, Christian Voigtländer (Porsche 997 GT3 Cup) secured the PCHC title for the fifth time in a row.

In the first heat of the Belcar Historic Cup, Wim Kuijl triumphed ahead of Luc Branckaerts (Corvette C4), who had the edge in a duel against Jan van Elderen (Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500). Heat two also saw Kuijl in the lead, followed by van Elderen and Evertjan Alders (BMW E30 M3). In the VFV GLPpro for GT and touring cars, Manfred Knye won; Harald Maute (Porsche 968) and Stephan Schaade (Ford Escort RS 2000 Cup) lined up in second and third place.