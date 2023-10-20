ADAC Racing Weekend 2024 in Spa-Francorchamps

The ADAC Racing Weekend has presented the 2024 calendar, with Spa-Francorchamps counting towards the calendar for the first time. The regular series still include the GTC Race, the STT and the ADAC Touring Car Junior Cup.

The ADAC Racing Weekend, the platform for amateur and semi-professional motorsport in Germany, will be racing at a new circuit in 2024; Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium will be the venue for an ADAC Racing Weekend for the first time in September. A total of six events are planned in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. All races at the ADAC Racing Weekend will again be shown live and free of charge on YouTube in 2024.

The event will kick off at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben from 10 to 12 May, before continuing at the Nürburgring from 28 to 30 June. From 9 to 11 August, the teams and drivers will meet at the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg. The premiere of the ADAC Racing Weekend at the legendary Formula 1 circuit of Spa-Francorchamps will take place from 30 August to 1 September, followed by the penultimate event of the season at the TT Circuit Assen from 20 to 22 September. The finale will be held at the Nürburgring from 11 to 13 October.

"The ADAC Racing Weekend will enter its fourth season next year as what is now a permanent fixture in German motorsport country, and the event format provides a motorsport home for many very different series. We have put together a varied and attractive calendar for the 2024 season. We are particularly looking forward to the premiere in Spa-Francorchamps, the event there will certainly be one of the highlights in the calendar for the drivers," says ADAC Head of Motorsport Thomas Voss.

Which race series will be part of the individual events will be announced at a later date. The regular series will also include the GTC Race, the Special Touring Car Trophy (STT) and the ADAC Touring Car Junior Cup in the 2024 season.

Preliminary calendar ADAC Racing Weekend 2024 (subject to change)

10.05. - 12.05.2024 Oschersleben

28.06. - 30.06.2024 Nürburgring

09.08. - 11.08.2024 Hockenheim

30.08. - 01.09.2024 Spa-Francorchamps / B

20.09. - 22.09.2024 Assen / NL

11.10. - 13.10.2024 Nürburgring