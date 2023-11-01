ARRC Zhuhai: Reiterberger can take title in China

In the Friday practice sessions, Reiterberger has to learn the layout of the track, which is new to him. The 4,319-metre-long circuit is located in the province of Guangdong and is China's oldest permanent race track. The layout consists of 14 corners, nine right-hand and five left-hand. The track is driven clockwise. The finishing straight is 900 metres long.

Should the Bavarian leave China as the new champion of the Superbike class in the ARRC, he can compete without pressure at the season finale at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand. The sixth and final race weekend of the season will take place at the MotoGP circuit in Buriram in early December.

"It's another completely new track for me," Reiterberger describes his work assignment. "Strictly speaking, I've never been to China before, with the exception of a few stops in between. So it will be a completely new adventure for me. I'm watching some onboard videos again in preparation to get a first impression of the track. Normally I learn new tracks very quickly. Last time it worked out pretty well. The team has been to Zhuhai a few times before. Therefore, we have some data to work with before the start of practice. Our base set-up was pretty good in the last races, so I'm not worried at all. The goal is clear: we want to fight for victories again and win the championship. I really want to become Asian Champion. I am very motivated to do that. Hopefully we will return as winners."