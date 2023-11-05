ARRC/Zhuhai: Markus Reiterberger is champion

He already has four IDM Superbike titles. After his double victory in China, Markus Reiterberger can now also call himself the Asian Superbike Champion. The Bavarian clinched the 2023 title ahead of schedule.

Markus Reiterberger (Onexox BMW TKKR Racing) is the champion of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) 2023 as of today. Reiti secured the title in the Asian championship in just the fifth of six events. At the Zhuhai International Circuit, he won both races from pole position and is therefore uncatchable in the overall standings.

In the Friday practice sessions, Reiti had to familiarise himself with the layout of the track, which was completely new to him. The 4,319 metre circuit in the province of Guangdong is China's oldest permanent race track. With the best time of the day, the BMW rider already indicated on the first day that the victories on Saturday and Sunday would only go through him.

In qualifying, the driver from Obing set a new track record with his BMW. In the first race, he took the lead early on and drove to a controlled victory. With his victory in Sunday's race, he ensured an early decision in the championship. The new Asian Superbike Champion will start the season finale at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand at the beginning of December without any pressure.

"It was a breathtaking weekend," reports Reiterberger about his trip to the Far East. "The practice sessions on Friday and qualifying on Saturday went really well. I set a new track record with the qualifying tyre. I had a good feeling straight away. I got off to a good start in the first race and took the lead early on. I was then able to pull away slightly and win the race. On Sunday morning, we tried a change to the bike in the warm-up. This allowed me to improve once again and I was almost as fast on used race tyres as I was on the qualifying tyres."

"I got off to a very good start in the second race," said Reiterberger. "It was close in the first corner, but I took the lead. I was able to pull out a small lead, but had to give everything until the end of the race. In the end, it was enough for a start/finish victory and the early championship title. I am very grateful to my team. They have provided me with a very good motorbike. We've had a great season so far. I am very happy that we have secured the title and can finish the season in Buriram without any pressure. Special thanks also go to my physio Mathias Neugebauer, who prepared me perfectly for travelling to Asia. A big thank you also goes to my mechanic Wolfgang Kampe, my crew chief Michiel Rietvield, my suspension specialist Mathias Greiff, the entire Alpha Racing team, my friends, family and all my sponsors."