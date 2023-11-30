ARRC/Buriram: Reiterberger as champion for the finale

Reiterberger arrives at the sixth and final race weekend at the Chang International Circuit as champion after the early title decision at the previous event in Zhuhai (China). The Obinger's goal is to achieve better results at the Grand Prix circuit in Buriram than at the season opener. Back then, the BMW rider and his team were still unable to find the right set-up for his Superbike. However, these problems were quickly solved at the following events.

Hopes are therefore high that the second visit to Thailand will be much more successful. The layout of the 4.554 kilometre track suits the champion. In the 2016 Superbike World Championship season, he achieved a strong top 5 result in Buriram.

"We are at Buriram for the second time this weekend for the ARRC season finale," said Reiterberger. "It's a really nice race track and I like the country too. The first visit at the beginning of the season didn't go according to plan for us. Back then, I only finished fourth and sixth because we didn't have a good set-up for the bike yet. We solved these problems the following weekend. I hope that this will make us much stronger on our second visit to Buriram. To achieve this, we have to be focussed. By winning the championship early in China, we no longer have any pressure. This allows us to try a few things in order to continue learning. My goal is to finish both races on the podium and ideally to win. I'm really looking forward to the final, also because my parents will be there this time. Hopefully it will be a nice end to a great season."