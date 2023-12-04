ARRC/Buriram: Reiterberger twice P1, only one win

In the first race, the BMW rider saw the chequered flag first, but the race organisers were merciless and penalised Reiterberger. He returned the favour in race 2 with a clear response.

Markus Reiterberger (Onexox BMW TKKR Racing) has concluded the 2023 season of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) with a victory. He once again prevailed over his opponents in Buriram, Thailand, and secured his eighth race win of the season. Thanks to this victory, Onexox BMW TKKR Racing won the team classification. The final metres of the first race did not go quite as smoothly.

Compared to the season opener at the Chang International Circuit, things went much better for Reiterberger and his team right from the first practice session on Friday morning. The rider from Obingen set the best time of the day and missed the pole position on Saturday by less than a tenth of a second.

The four-time IDM champion led the first race for several laps. In the final phase, he had problems with the front tyre and controlled the pace. During an aggressive overtaking attempt by an opponent in the last corner, Reiterberger had to lift his bike to avoid a crash. He was pushed off the track, received a track limit penalty for this and was only classified in second place.

"The start to the weekend was very successful," summarised Reiterberger, who had already been crowned the new ARRC champion. "We were in front on Friday. That was a big relief after we had some problems here in Buriram in the spring. My start to the first race was great. I felt really good and took the lead. Then I was able to pull out a comfortable lead. In the final phase, I felt the front wheel wanting to fold in. I almost crashed a few times and had no feeling in the left-hand bends. It felt like something was wrong with the front tyre. I slowed down and controlled my lead. To be honest, I didn't expect anyone to be there in the last corner. What followed was a hara-kiri manoeuvre. If I hadn't righted my bike, we would both have crashed. I crossed the line first, but then received a penalty. But what should I have done? I can't understand the decision."

The answer to this penalty was not long in coming. On Sunday, Reiterberger took the lead after a thrilling battle with Zaqhwan Bin Zaidi. In the last race of the season, he was not to be denied victory and rounded off a more than successful year like a true champion. He had already secured the title at the penultimate event of the season in Zhuhai, China.

"We tried something in the warm-up on Sunday, which unfortunately didn't work out so well," said the Bavarian, describing his Sunday. "My crew really got stuck in again for the race and provided me with a perfect bike. I couldn't find a way past Zaqhwan at the start of the race. He kept closing the door. But the battle with him was clean and really fun. At some point I got past him and was able to show my full potential. After the disappointment of Saturday, I was able to give my answer on the track and win the race. Many thanks to the team for their tireless work throughout the year. It was simply a great year. Many thanks also to BMW, the sponsors and everyone who has accompanied and supported me this year."