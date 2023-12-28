ARRC 2024: Six dates in the calendar

Ron Hogg, Promotion Director of Two Wheels Motor Racing explains the Asian Championship: "One of the goals of the ARRC is to forge new connections to increase our visibility in the Asian community. Although this is also one of the biggest challenges for various reasons, we were pleased to find that we have found opportunities in the 2023 season that will add value to our ARRC community. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our partners, sponsors, teams and drivers for their unwavering support in realising the ARRC's goals."

"Every year is a learning curve for us and we endeavour to continually keep pace with the evolution of motorsport," continued Hogg. "Based on the lessons learnt this season, we are very positive about the 2024 season. We will make incremental changes as required to ensure we keep up with global standards. We are currently on the right track and will continue our initiatives to provide more opportunities for the ARRC community to compete. We are pleased to confirm one of our race destinations next year at the Mobility Resort Motegi, Japan, and hope this will provide an additional much-needed challenge for our teams and drivers."

"The 2023 season has undoubtedly been bittersweet, but we have come through it together as a community and reached another milestone," said Stephan Carapiet, President of FIM Asia. "Organising a championship is never an easy task, but what makes it less difficult is the collective contribution and cooperation of all members. With the ARRC community, this has never been a problem, so thank you to everyone who has supported the ARRC's dreams. From five rounds in 2022 to a 6-round championship, we have made a quick transition after the great pandemic and that is more than satisfying. Well done."

"For the future, we hope for a smoother process," Carapiet adds. "What we have learnt this season will inevitably be a guide for everyone for the coming season. There are six rounds scheduled for next year and although we will return to our familiar circuits, we will still compete with a different motivation, a different level of performance and different objectives. As for the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, we hope that we can continue to discover new hidden talents while motivating the existing teams and riders to spread their wings further to achieve even greater passion-driven success. With this in mind, we are delighted to announce the championship calendar for the 2024 season."

ARRC calendar 2024

15 - 17/03/2024 Chang International Circuit Buriram/Thailand

19 - 21/04/2024 Zhuhau International Circuit/China

07 - 09/06/2024 Mobility Resort Motegi/Japan

26 - 28/07/2024 Pertamina Mandalika Int. circuit/Indonesia

13 - 15/09/2024 Petronas Sepang International Circuit/Malaysia

06 - 08/12/2024 Chang International Circuit Buriram/Thailand