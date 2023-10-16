Brands Hatch: Half a point decides championship

The 2023 British Superbikes season finale at Brands Hatch could not have been more spectacular. Half a point separated the top two places after 33 races this year.

The championship had taken a dramatic turn at the penultimate event at Donington Park. The two Ducati riders Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell experienced a black weekend on the World Superbike Championship track a fortnight ago, which brought Yamaha rider Kyle Ryde back into the title fight, although Irwin and Bridewell had previously been mighty points ahead.

At the BSB finale at Brands Hatch, Ryde then managed to win the first race and take another step towards the top-2. With Bridewell and Irwin finishing third and fourth, Bridewell went into Sunday's final day of racing with a 10.5-point lead over his Ducati teammate with two races remaining and a total of 70 points up for grabs. Ryde was 27 points behind in third position.

Sunday's race on the 3.908 km hill-and-dale circuit was dominated by the two front-runners. Irwin secured his ninth win of the season in the morning and his tenth in the afternoon. But the championship was not decided until the last lap of the final race of the year - in favour of his team-mate.

Bridewell took second place in the final two rounds and, with his manoeuvre against Yamaha rival Ryde on the last lap, the title in the high-level Superbike championship. Bridewell celebrated eight wins and eleven other podium finishes in 2023, triumphing over Irwin by a margin of just 0.5 points.

Bridewell dedicated the title to his late brother Ollie and team boss Paul Bird, who died a month ago. "Everything I do in my life I dedicate to my brother. The day I lost Ollie I promised him I would be British Champion and today that day has come," Bridewell said after his greatest career success.

"I have the utmost respect for Glenn, he got the best and worst out of me and he put more pressure on me than any teammate ever has. He is an incredible rider and certainly knows how to move a bike," said the Ducati star. "To stand here and be able to say that I've finally won the BSB, it's just unbelievable. Thank you to the team, thank you to everyone who supports me and hopefully it's just the beginning. I'm completely speechless."

BSB final standings after 33 races:

1st Bridewell, Ducati, 455 points.

2nd Glenn Irwin, Ducati, 354.5

3rd Ryde, Yamaha, 422

4th Jackson, Kawasaki, 376.5

5th Haslam, BMW, 369

6th O'Halloran, Yamaha, 365.5

7th Brookes, BMW, 340

8th Vickers, Yamaha, 306

9th Iddon, Ducati, 306

10th Kennedy, Yamaha, 175



