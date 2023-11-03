Sensation: Joan Barreda with Hero to the Dakar 2024

It was foreseeable that Joan Barreda and Honda would part ways. With the announcement that the Spaniard will compete in the 2024 Dakar Rally with Hero, it is official.

Joan Barreda was a Honda veteran, between 2014 and 2022 the Spaniard rode for the factory team. At this year's Dakar, he competed as an appendage with the full support of the Honda Racing Corporation. After that, the now 40-year-old's appearances with Honda became rarer. His place was taken by his young compatriot Tosha Schareina, who is being prepared for bigger tasks. Honda had also strengthened itself with the strong US-American Skyler Howes.

A few minutes ago, Hero Motorsport surprised with the signing of Barreda. The Spaniard will make his first appearance for the factory team of the Indian manufacturer, organised by Speedbrain in Stephanskirchen, at the Dakar 2024 (5 to 19 January).

Barreda is still considered one of the fastest rally drivers ever, 30 stage victories in 13 Dakar participations testify to that. Only the two Frenchmen Stéphane Peterhansel and Cyril Despres have won more stages, with 33 each.

As surprising as the signing of Barreda and Hero is, it is at the same time explainable. When Speedbrain was the Husqvarna factory team in 2012, team manager Wolfgang Fischer and Barreda were already working together, and from 2014 with Honda. At that time, Paulo Gonçalves, who died in 2020 after a serious crash, was also part of the team and later rode for Hero.